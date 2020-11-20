The blame is all yours if it’s unlocked

Over the past 10 days or so, thieves have cleaned up in Scotland County, managing to walk away with such items as a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, two firearm magazines, a plastic bin with various items, a wallet with a debit card in it, several facemasks, an AUX cord, a phone charger, a Glock 9mm pistol, a pair of sunglasses, a raincoat, a backpack, a Lenovo computer, a GPS unit and a Sirius radio.

In each case, there were two common themes: the items were stolen from inside a vehicle and each of those vehicles were left unlocked.

On top of that, there were seven other reports of vehicles being invaded but nothing was missing. Those seven vehicles, however, were also left unlocked.

This isn’t rocket science, people. The reason things continue to be stolen out of vehicles isn’t the fault of the city police department or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The fault is YOURS, plain and simple.

Every vehicle is equipped with the one sure deterrent to keep the low-life criminals out — a lock.

Use it.

It’s as simple as that.

Crooks aren’t interested in busting a vehicle’s window to get inside. It makes too much noise and gives them little or no time to do their dirty work. So when they jiggle a door handle and it opens, these thieves are in lickety-split with ear-to-ear grins.

Of course, there’s another potential solution to thwart the efforts of criminals: stop leaving valuable items inside the vehicle. There should never be guns, computers, cash, jewelry or other important items left in a vehicle for any amount of time — especially when that vehicle is unlocked.

Is this getting through to any of y’all who can’t seem to find the time to lock your vehicle’s doors or have the common sense enough to take your valuables into your home? If it’s not, then save yourself the heartache and just hold a Saturday valuables giveaway for thieves (here, have a gun, Mr. Bad Guy).

Local law enforcement has emphasized time and time again until they are blue in the face that preventing thefts from vehicles is pretty simple. Listen to them. Do as they say. Remembering to lock a vehicle each and every time it is parked is a lot easier than having to file a report about items stolen from the vehicle even once.

Doing so also keeps law enforcement from having to investigate what amounts to your negligence and frees them up for other, more important issues. Just think … locking your vehicle’s door can help the local crime rate go down.

You lock the doors to your home, right? Then do the same with your vehicle and put a real crimp in the miserable work being done by those dastardly individuals.

Just lock up.

