Holidays canuse a little bitof creativity

Creativity is already at warp speed.

To tell the truth, it has been since March when the coronavirus upended everybody’s lives. We’ve seen it with businesses, with families, schools, government, churches — just name any walk of life and there’s about a 99% chance something has changed.

Are we getting good at this? Perhaps more than we think, the answer is a resounding yes. We’re going to lose even more businesses, or jobs at least, that have discovered ways to do things fitting COVID-19 protocols, but there’s also a fair amount of invention that has produced jobs, too.

Overall though, a loss — no doubt.

We read with fascination this weekend the story on “Here Comes Santa Claus,” complete with plexiglass, fake packages around him so he’s not charged upon, and instructions to not sit on his lap whether naughty or nice.

Sigh.

Dang virus is getting our best stuff, especially when it comes to the kids.

But we’re not giving in. The malls sure aren’t. Nor should they.

We’ve heard plenty about science and data with the virus, and the data on Santa is that 10 million U.S. households visited the big guy in red last year. Nearly 73% of them spent money at nearby restaurants and stores.

“You have to give them a reason to come or they’ll stay home and shop” on the internet, says Michael Brown of the consulting firm Kearney.

No major malls are in Scotland County, but don’t think for a second the merchants and chamber folks don’t know what Brown is talking about. They’re being extra careful planning for the holiday season, and the truth is people do need a reason to come to Elizabethtown and elsewhere in the county.

There’s no Christmas parade this year, but we will have a Christmas Kickoff in the downtown of Laurinburg this Sunday. It’s something, at least.

Our governor, bless his heart, has essentially asked everyone to meet virtually or not at all at Thanksgiving. Trust us, that’s not happening — at least, not in full. Everyone has their reasons for gathering or not, and they judge the validity of why.

It’ll be a bit the same at Christmas. The virus volume isn’t expected to relent, and government officials will give warning as they should. Families will make the choice independent of them.

Yes, we’re a creative bunch. The virus downright ruined the spring and summer, has dented the fall nearly as much, and is promising more frowns for us all during the coming cold winter.

We encourage safety. And common sense. We hope everyone will not only look after their physical health, but also their mental health.

The virus takes a toll in many ways, regardless of whether we plan to go see Santa.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Creativity is intelligence having fun.”