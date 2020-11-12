The day belongs to Biden, Harris

Late Saturday morning, while some tried to distract themselves from the drama of three days of waiting by taking a walk or playing golf, former Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was declared the 46th president of the United States.

With 99% of the votes from Pennsylvania counted, Biden exceeded the required 270 Electoral College votes handily — the total may eventually surpass 290 — and as we went to press, a popular vote just short of 75 million had been tallied, a historic record and some 4 million more than his opponent.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Biden said he was humbled by the victory and called for healing and unity: “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

At 77, Biden is the oldest person to be elected American president.

The election of Kamala Harris, a California senator and former prosecutor, as Biden’s vice president is also historic. The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, she’s the first woman, the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to become vice president. Her election perhaps reflects a more accurate picture of the make-up of the country.

And her experience and intellect make her a force with which to reckon.

In the hours following the announcement, cheers and celebrations erupted throughout the country. Crowds gathered in New York City, Philadelphia and Atlanta, as well as outside of the White House. And though there was some pushing and shoving, there were also moments that were more thoughtful, as when supporters of both Biden and his predecessor joined in prayer, and more celebratory, as thousands danced in the streets.

Wall Street held firm.

The emphasis of Biden’s campaign was on decency and cooperation. Through 47 years of public service, Biden has been praised by Republicans and Democrats alike. His cheerful manner and optimism, shaped by his faith and burnished through well-known personal tragedies, will serve him well if he can maintain them. The challenges he faces now will surely put him to the test.

Biden inherits from his predecessor a nation that has been sharply divided by political partisanship, by fear and friction, by racial enmity, by a troubling but popular buy-in of misinformation and conspiracy thinking that serves and represents our nation poorly.

He inherits a nation that’s currently plagued by a raging pandemic, with growing numbers of Americans being infected and dying every day; and by an accompanying economic crisis, leading to food lines, job loss and evictions throughout the country.

He inherits a government as divided as the country; a civil service that has been purposely decimated by loyalists who thought it unimportant to retain a nonpartisan workforce informed by scientific and economic expertise; and a nation sorely in need of compassionate immigration reform. He inherits a world in which U.S. leadership has been diminished and allies wonder about our reliability.

As he seeks to heal the nation, he’ll meet strong opposition.

We ask all Americans to unite at least this far: in wishing and praying for the good health of the president of the United States as he seeks to lead the American people in such a way that we all can prosper together.

As we write, our current president is proving to be ungracious. We’ll have more to say about him later. For now, the day belongs to Biden, Harris and the American people.

— Winston-Salem Journal