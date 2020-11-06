Two letters straight from Heaven

Anyone who doubts the U.S. Postal Service can deliver the massive amount of absentee ballots from all over creation for this past general election should pay attention here: I was recently delivered two letters from Jesus.

Paying attention now?

Don’t misunderstand. I’m not talking about someone who is named “hey-soos.” I’m talking about the Son of God — the cross-toting, nails in the hands and feet, stone-moving and resurrected real thing.

I’ve often been told that newspaper journalists play God with people’s lives by what they write, but I never once thought I’d ever receive an actual corresp0ndence from … well, Him.

But I have.

The first one arrived on Halloween day — or All-Hallows Eve, which fittingly derived from All Saints Day. Spooky.

The envelope claimed the contents were private and the return address simply stated, “Jesus,” with a cross hand-drawn next to the name. It was postmarked from Louisville, Kentucky, which now thoroughly convinces me that the Louisville Slugger Museum really is heaven.

The letter rambled and bordered on babbling, but two things stood out: The first was that “Jesus” said his Father made the dog in His image and that we can all see God by looking into the eyes of a dog. Any dog, I guess. As proof, “Jesus” offered the fact that God spelled backward is dog; second, the letter concluded by stating, “Sir, you better pay attention and be careful of throwing rocks or stones, for God is real and so am I.”

Whoa! Back up the Billy Graham Crusade bus. I liked being called “sir” by “Jesus,” but by the time I finished reading this letter, I was a bit unnerved.

Within 2.57 seconds, however, I’d forgotten about it.

Then, THREE DAYS later (um, coincidence?), another letter arrived. Same thing: marked “private” on the outside with a return address that stated only “Jesus” with a hand-drawn cross next to it and postmarked Louisville. But this time, there was a clue.

The letter was written on the back of a request form from Luckette&Farley and, under the area marked “project name,” were the words Ven-NFL.

This letter was an invitation to go hunting, but not for anything like deer or rabbits. Instead, it invited me to hunt for the Holy Ghost. There was no mention of exactly what kind of equipment I would need.

But this letter stood out even more for another reason — it spoke in-depth about dying, even graphically explaining some ways a person might perish, including the possibility that an “airplane could fall” or a “ship could sink.”

The letter went on to state that “you don’t know what kind of day it’s going to be until you die, and then, by the grace of God, you’ve made it.”

Made it? To the Louisville Slugger Museum? Someplace else? It didn’t specify.

In conclusion: “Sir, God doesn’t take one day a time. Nobody but the devil looks for an easier way to get into Heaven, sir.”

Again with the “sir.”

These two letters had a profound effect on me as I sat and pondered the contents and wondered why they had been sent to me. I wasn’t sure what might happen next.

Would a burning bush appear on my front lawn? Would I be able to part the rushing waters of the Lumber River? Would they make a “made-for-TV” movie about me with Jim Caviezel playing the lead? Would Monica, Andrew and Tess appear to tell me that God loves me and make my life better within 60 minutes, including commercials?

Well, I did the only thing I could think of doing. I waited. And when there were no more letters from “Jesus” and no “signs from above” for three days, I did the very next thing I could think of.

I wrote this.

I have no earthly idea what the two letters were getting at and, like most, lean toward thinking they are nothing more than hogwash.

But … what if?

