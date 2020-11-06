Kudos to BOE, the candidates and the voters

It’s over. Well, most of it anyway.

While the nation awaits an official outcome in the presidential race — along with the expected recounts and lawsuits that will certainly go along with it — Scotland County can now exhale, knowing that all the local races are decided.

A lot of people need to be given recognition.

At the top of our list are the folks in charge of the Scotland County Board of Elections. That includes Director Dell Parker and her staff, the board of directors and the myriad of volunteers who help pull off a general election. This election season really challenged each and every one of these folks, for obvious reasons — not the least of which was the hectic days of One-Stop Early Voting.

Job well done.

Next on our list of kudos are those who chose to put themselves out there to seek an elected office. Some, of course, were incumbents who knew what they were getting into; others were challengers who had challenged before and also had a good idea what they were in for; and there were a few newcomers who merely had an idea of what to expect.

All should be commended for the deep care they have for their community and their decision to get into the race. Many are quick to toss negatives at candidates, but will never consider getting into the fray themselves. Those folks are little more than white noise; the candidates, win or lose, are leaders and deserve our praise.

Thank you all.

And finally, but hardly least of all, our appreciation is extended to each and every one of Scotland County’s 14,728 registered voters who cast a ballot in this general election. Y’all helped set a record for the largest number of voters to vote in an electio0n here. And the 10,558 folks who cast their ballots during the 16 days of One-Stop also set a new record, beating the previous record by more than 2,000.

Attawaytogo.

Those are the positives from the general election, but there are also some negatives, and each has to do with those who voted and those who did not.

First, we are, as always, disappointed with those who are registered to vote but chose not to. With all of the opportunities now available to cast a ballot, there is no valid reason not to vote. None.

But sadly, 7,313 registered voters who had the chance to cast a ballot, didn’t.

Shame on you.

Our other grievance focuses on the local election results as a whole. Incumbents all won re-election.

On the surface, the message that sends is that everything is going well. It’s not. You know it and we know it. There are decisions being made at the county level of elected boards that haven’t been good for the county; there are mistakes that have been made which have cost taxpayers money and the elected boards have deemed no big deal; and there are elected officials on each county board who have rarely attended and/or participated in board meetings … not just recently, but for months and years.

Voters had an opportunity to make a couple of changes but didn’t.

Oh well.

Moving forward, we can only hope everyone — residents and elected officials alike — will come together to work toward a better place to live, work and play. But the first item on anyone’s to-do list should be to do everything necessary to get past the COVID-19 pandemic.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.”