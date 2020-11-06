Through the end of the year, y’all are officially invited to enter the “This is Scotland County” photo contest. I am hoping all of you will send me the one photo you think portrays Scotland County the best. That means I must have, in my possession, your pic before New Year’s Day. Oh, and they should be a jpeg attached to your email.

It could be something agricultural; education-themed; sports-themed; business-themed; music-themed; festival-themed; history-themed; church themed — whatever. But you will also have to send a brief explanation of where the photo is from, when it was taken, who is in the photo and who took the photo.

I’ll answer your biggest question right now: Yes, prizes will be awarded.

What are the prizes? C’mon, really? I still have a while to figure that out! Could be gift certificates, local merchandise, three regifted Christmas gifts (just kidding) or lunch with me (reeeeally kidding, I think).

Aside from the deadline, the only requirements are that your pic must be of high quality and good composition.