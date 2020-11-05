Regardless of who wins, this must change

In the midst of a tensely contested presidential campaign in a deeply divided country that is still struggling to cope with a deadly pandemic, we could have done without what happened in Graham on Saturday.

Police and sheriff’s deputies used “a pepper spray fogger” on a group of marchers to the polls that included children and elderly persons.

Police have defended their decision to disperse the march, led by Greensboro minister and activist Greg Drumwright, during speeches about justice and voting rights at the Alamance County Courthouse.

At a news conference on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Alamance Sheriff’s Office said use of a gas generator at the rally to power a sound system posed a safety hazard and violated the terms of the permit for the march.

An officer was assaulted, the spokeswoman said, when deputies attempted to disconnect the sound equipment. Officers used more pepper spray when protesters began to shove them, she said.

But this wasn’t the first time pepper spray had been used during the march. Officers earlier had used the fogger to move demonstrators out of the street onto the sidewalk.

The crowd had just observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor the memory of George Floyd, who died in May after being pinned to the ground for that amount of time by a Minneapolis police officer.

The painful irony that an overuse of police force followed that particular moment probably wasn’t lost on the protesters, who included members of Floyd’s family.

As for direct accountability for what occurred Saturday, there was none. Neither Alamance Sheriff Terry Johnson nor Graham Police Chief Kristy Cole appeared at the news conference — where no questions from the floor were taken.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and ACLU of North Carolina filed a federal suit Monday against both the Alamance Sheriff’s Office and the Graham Police Department for violating the marchers’ right to free speech and assembly.

Adding to the concerns over the police response Saturday was the context and the backdrop: A Confederate statue at the Alamance Courthouse has been the site of previous protests, as well as counter-protests from statue supporters.

On Saturday, hecklers shouted for the marches to “get off the street” and a pickup truck carrying three Trump 2020 flags drove slowly around the courthouse during the rally.

As for Drumwright, who was among 15 people arrested Saturday, he is clearly committed to his beliefs but hardly seems like a violent agitator.

You may remember him from protests earlier this year at the 311 Speedway in Stokes County, which not only had defied state restrictions on large gatherings in a pandemic but had offered a “Bubba rope” for sale online. A noose had been found in black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway.

That protest occurred even as men with guns walked the perimeter of the race track. Yet the day ended with Drumwright speaking to the speedway’s owner, Mike Fulp, who apologized tearfully for the rope promotion.

Meanwhile, as these words are being written, we don’t know the outcome of Tuesday’s elections. We may not know for a while.

But we are, like you, aware of widespread fears that violence could follow.

Social media rumors, irresponsible rhetoric (some, unfortunately, from the White House) and rising gun sales are all troubling signs.

We hope and pray that won’t happen — that the vast majority Americans will continue to respect the peaceful transfer of power via the ballot, whichever candidate wins.

That we can agree to disagree without resorting to violence, or being threatened by it.

And that law enforcement will be a part of the solution, not the problem.

— Greensboro News & Record