UNCP chancellor doesn’t desrve students’ grief

Regardless of your political beliefs or your stance on federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe, you have to tip your hat to a man who had to know he was walking into a no-win situation, opening himself up to the barbs of anger and criticism. But walk in he did.

The man in question is Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. His crime: attending President Donald Trump’s re-election rally Saturday in Lumberton.

One might ask why this would be such a heinous act. The answer is simple: It was a Trump rally. And as we have been told so many times by anti-Trumpers, the Orange Man is bad and his supporters are irredeemable, deplorable people.

Cummings’ political affiliations and beliefs are the business of no one but himself, and his appearance at Saturday’s rally should not be viewed as an expression of those beliefs. Remember, one of the main reasons for the rally was so Trump could reaffirm his support for Lumbee recognition, support he made clear when he said he would sign into law the Lumbee Recognition Act, should the legislation make it to his desk.

Heads up members of Congress: That ball’s in your hands. Don’t drop it.

The chancellor was at the rally Saturday performing the duties of a university leader. He was there acknowledging support for a tribe that has long, deep cultural and historic ties to UNCP. Had Cummings not been there, he would have angered a large group of people who would, justifiably, see his absence as a slap to the Lumbee Tribe’s collective face.

So, Cummings went to the rally and angered anti-Trumpers. It’s unknown what grief he may have received from people who chose not to make their ire known publicly. But given there are plenty of people in Robeson County who — let’s just say it — hate Trump, it’s easy to imagine Cummings has heard, at least second- or third-hand, from more than one.

The first group of people to vocalize their anger and make known how offended they were by Cummings’ political crime were members of the Nonviolent Students Cultivating Change movement, a newly formed group of UNCP students that demanded Cummings resign.

“Why?” you ask. Well, for one, they said Cummings’ presence at the rally flew in the face of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the university. Some of those rules prohibit large social gatherings, and mandate face coverings be worn on campus.

Not unreasonable. But, Cummings has countered that he wore a mask and practiced social distancing as much as the crowd allowed.

Another reason for the movement’s demands: “We’re all being tied to Trump supporters.”

The above is a quote spoken by a movement member.

We are left to infer that some students consider the mere idea that anyone at UNCP can support Trump is too horrific to tolerate. And as such, their mental and emotional wounds are so great they can accept only Cummings’ resignation, or a “genuine apology” and a new path toward more inclusion.

The hypocrisy here should be obvious. The offended students want more inclusion at UNCP, but they don’t want to be linked to Trump supporters. That being said, one could believe they don’t want Trump supporters on campus.

The question then is, “How can you have true inclusion if you are excluding anyone?”

A debate for another time.

In the meantime, Cummings deserves support, not grief, for going to a rally.

