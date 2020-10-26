Stops and starts are justified

After initially tapping the brake on school reopenings in Guilford County, Superintendent Sharon Contreras rightly slammed the pedal to the floor.

First- and second-grade students won’t be returning to in-person classes Tuesday after all, as originally planned.

Grades 3-8 already had been put on hold, following the guidance of the county health director.

Now the phased resumption of in-person instruction by grade levels has been halted in light of even worsening levels of COVID infections in Guilford County.

With a positive-test rate of 11% last week, Guilford has now moved into the “red” — or highest-risk — category as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard University.

Pre-K and kindergarten students, who already have been attending in-person classes voluntarily, may continue. But the incremental phase-in of in-person classes for older students, who are at greater risk of catching and spreading the virus, will not, at least for now.

The delays are based on five measures the school board adopted as a guide to its reopening policy. Those metrics include COVID-19 case numbers, the percentage of positive test results in the county, school district’s ability to stop the spread of the disease, hospitalization rates and intensive care unit space.

The pause in a return to actual classrooms obviously disappoints students and teachers, most of whom prefer schooling in classrooms as opposed to at home, in front of a computer or tablet screen.

So do the experts.

To the degree that it’s safe and practical, “it should be a priority for districts to reopen for in-person learning, especially for younger ages,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University and a member of a panel that authored a report on school reopenings for the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also has vigorously recommended that students be “physically present in school” as much as possible, citing major health, social and educational benefits.

Then there are the ongoing technological hurdles posed by some students’ lack of reliable internet access, which disproportionately affects lower-income and minority students.

Many parents, meanwhile, have had to shoulder the added stress of juggling the supervision of children at home all day with their jobs, which may also require remote access. Other parents have been unable to work, for lack of daycare.

So the yearning for a return to the way things were — or something like it — is perfectly understandable.

But both the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics also say reopening must take into account public health conditions in each community.

Unfortunately, those conditions reflect a surge of COVID infections in North Carolina, the nation and much of the world.

The hard lessons in these on-again, off-again spasms of hope and frustration should be clear by now: Beating the coronavirus demands commitment by communities to resist what comes naturally: gathering closely in large groups, venturing into public spaces without wearing a mask and dismissing the seriousness of the pandemic.

The delicate tension between the benefits of reopening and the hazards often makes this a lose-lose proposition for school leaders. Either way someone will not be happy.

So the best Contreras and the school board can do is what is right: Reopen carefully, based on what medical science says, not our emotions. Or our politics.

What happens next is, for all intents and purposes, up to the community.

“It’s a combination of, I guess, disappointment and motivation at the same time,” the county’s health director, Iulia Vann, told the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds last week, even before the latest setback on Monday.

Wear masks. Socially distance. Wash your hands.

“There’s not one geographical area or industry to blame,” Gov. Roy Cooper said last week of the statewide spike in COVID cases.

“I know we’re all tired of this. It’s frustrating to feel confined and to do the things we need to do to slow the spread of the virus. But we can’t let weariness and frustration win out.”

We know. This isn’t what the public wants to hear.

But it is what the public needs to hear.

Want schools reopened? Want to be able maintain and increase the number of newly reopened businesses and sports and entertainment venues?

Then, please, act like it and be part of the solution.

Or we will pass this way again. And again.

— Greensboro News & Record