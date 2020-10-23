Grab the sheep, the train’s coming!

I love the fall. It’s the most perfect time of year.

The weather we’re having now is exactly why I built, with my own hands, a 30×20-foot deck in our backyard. On weekends like we’ve had recently, it’s the best spot to sit and relax — which is what my wife and I were doing this past Saturday when things went sideways.

But first …

The really important thing to keep in mind here is that I am in no way making this up. My imagination is idling in neutral and there isn’t a speck of embellishment to be found in the story I’m about to tell.

In short, no matter how much the individual I’m writing about cries foul, don’t believe her.

Here we go …

So my wife and I were camped out on the deck Saturday evening, enjoying a small cookout and a glass of wine, when a Trace Adkins song came on the playlist she has on her phone. It was his “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” song, and my wife, with her great shower voice, was singing quietly right along with Trace. But all of a sudden I heard her sing, “This ain’t no thinkin’ thing, right train, left train …”

I was perplexed. Not because I knew the words to be “right brain, left brain,” but because I’ve been down this lonely, scary path before.

About 11 months ago, the family was sitting in our warm and cozy living room watching a holiday-type of movie on television. It was one of those nights that, despite being chilly on the outside, a very comfortable feeling had washed over us as the Christmas tale unfolded.

During one of the commercials, my wife went out to the kitchen to make everyone a steamy cup of hot chocolate. She even added raspberry flavor, I think. As she returned with the treat, she was softly singing a holiday-type song she had obviously learned as a child.

“Bringing in the sheep … bringing in the sheep. We will go rejoicing, bringing in the sheep.”

Did she say sheep?

That’s a hard yes.

OK, I was in a new-territory dilemma. Do I just come right out and tell her that, in addition to the fact she was in the wrong key, she also had the wrong word? How would she take that — and, more importantly, would it result in me wearing my hot chocolate?

I hesitated … but not for long enough.

Given the fact that it was such a warm and fuzzy kind of evening, I theorized, it seemed fairly safe for me to gently explain to my wife why our daughter was in absolute stitches on the floor — along with the fact that she was killing an otherwise wonderful song.

Here’s how I did it …

“Honey? I can’t begin to tell you how very much I appreciate you getting up to make this hot chocolate, and at the next commercial break, please be sure to let me know what it is I can get up and do for you, OK?”

On the heels of that very large cow patty, I added: “And, oh, by the way … do you remember that episode of ‘Wings’ on television where Antonio was singing with his new guitar in an effort to attract women? He was singing, ‘My goat knows the bowling scores …,” remember?”

My wife instantly broke out into a chuckle, which I took as a good sign. So I continued …

“Well, we all know the real words should have been, ‘Michael rows the boat ashore …,’ right?”

She nodded, but now with a chocolately smile on her mug.

“OK, well … here’s the thing,” I said. “It’s not sheep, it’s sheaves.”

The smile faded and I ducked.

The warm and fuzzy feel of the night quickly turned as chilly and edgy as the wind outside.

“What’s a sheave?” she asked, and I had to admit that I wasn’t exactly sure.

“Well, then, until you DO know, I’ll be bringing in the sheep!” she responded. “And at the next commercial, you can get me some peace and quiet by going into the other room for a while.”

Shortly after this debacle, I found out with the help of Google exactly what a sheave is. You might think I immediately shared that information with my wife, right? Wrong. If she feels more comfortable bringing in the sheep than sheaves, so be it. It’s entirely possible the author of the song meant that sheaves of sheep were being brought in. And, for that matter, who am I to say a goat can’t possibly know the bowling scores?

This entire situation reminded me of a time when I was but a wee lad who had trouble pronouncing the letter “L.” Back then, my favorite television show was “Lassie,” and you can guess how I embarrassed my parents when I would blurt out in front of company that I wanted to watch that L-less “Lassie” show.

I can admit to that now.

My wife, though, has been working hard on her denial — using both her right train and left train — ever since she found out I was writing this.

Remember: Don’t believe her!

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]