It’s a shame everyone won’t do what’s right

Three more weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper this week kept North Carolina in a “pause” by extending Phase 3 of the state’s re-opening efforts because the numbers of coronavirus cases just aren’t looking good.

We knew this was coming.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began wrapping itself around the globe, scientists and health experts alike have warned everyone that the fall would be a problem. Seems they were correct.

Is the coronavirus really that strong?

Is it really that difficult to shoo away?

Is the state, country and world just doomed no matter what?

The answer, of course, is no to all three — with an asterisk. That asterisk is: If we all do the right thing.

Unfortunately, that’s not something all of us have chosen or will choose to do, primarily because there are many who think they know better or are mutineers or simply don’t believe COVID-19 even exists.

You’ve seen the type — at Walmart, at Food Lion, at Carlie C’s, at Piggly Wiggly, at Lowe’s, at some restaurants, at mom and pop shops, on the streets and in almost every public nook and cranny there is. They are easy to recognize because they are the ones who refuse to wear a mask or have a mask covering their chin only.

And it matters not that almost every business has signs plastered on the doors that claim entrance won’t be granted to those not wearing a mask, because most businesses refuse — blatantly refuse — to enforce their own policy and the governor’s mandate. In fact, many employers have instructed their employees not to say anything to these stubborn, negligent customers.

Why? Money.

Can’t potentially make a customer angry and lose their purchase. Instead, it’s a far better option to allow them to walk around the store breathing their potentially virus-laced air on merchandise and put others at risk.

Brilliant. And shame on them.

Now that fall is here and temperatures have begun to drop slowly, we are on the precipice of another dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. It’s already begun. Not just in Scotland County or North Carolina or the United State. Everywhere.

So using the now famous “Three Ws” is more important than ever:

— Wearing a mask is a hassle and takes some getting used to, but it can easily be done — if you really care about yourself and the health of family, friends, neighbors and everyone else.

— Washing hands using hand-sanitizer is simple. It’s almost everywhere nowadays. And keeping hands clean is good hygiene anytime.

— Waiting in store lines or in any group setting 6 feet apart for social distancing helps keep any potential virus at bay. So just knock elbows or tap feet and then back up to chat.

Folks, we all know enough about COVID-19 now to understand it’s not a hoax or some kind of political scam. Add to that the fact that we are now in flu season, we should all just accept that doing what we’re being asked to do is our best option to get this disease gone and help keep the flu from being passed around.

Nike had it right when it claimed: “Just Do It.”

