This election has featured irresponsibility

It’s entirely possible that Joe Biden will win the 2020 presidential election.

We’re not saying he will or even that he should. Just that it’s possible. Any reasonable person should be able to acknowledge that.

If anyone knows that elections don’t always go as expected, it should be President Trump.

So while his claim that “the only way Biden can win is if he cheats” is typically boisterous and self-aggrandizing, it’s also dangerous.

Some are so determined that Trump continue his regime that they’re at least claiming to be preparing to fight for it, ready to start the “civil war” that has been boiling over in the festered swamps of the internet.

Among them are members of the white supremacist fight club Proud Boys, who reportedly took Trump’s suggestion earlier this month to “stand back and stand by” to heart.

During a Trump rally in Staten Island last week, a Proud Boy member was recorded saying, “If Trump doesn’t get reelected, there’s going to be a riot. If he doesn’t get elected, this is when you’re going to see a civil war. My recommendations to anyone, stock up on ammo, get your guns.”

Members of other right-wing groups like Oath Keepers and Three Percenters have expressed their willingness to pull out their weapons if Trump doesn’t score a clear victory. They portray themselves as patriots and their opponents as traitors — but, like Trump, they fail to produce any evidence of the voter fraud they claim.

Close cousins to these groups are the 14 suspects who have been charged by the FBI with scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and possibly Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. They’re associated with the Wolverine Watchmen, an anti-government paramilitary group. It’s not hard to draw a line to them from Trump’s “liberate” tweets in April, in which he urged his followers to rebel against those governors’ coronavirus responses.

In the follow-up, Trump seems angrier with Whitmer than the alleged kidnappers.

It’s irresponsible for Trump to make outrageous claims about Biden cheating when he knows that outliers like these will hear his message — and he knows that many of them have access to weapons.

It’s also irresponsible for Trump to encourage his supporters to go to the polls and “watch very carefully.” Some will be tempted to make a ruckus anytime they see a voter who doesn’t look like they think he or she should.

We’re not suggesting that all Trump supporters are violent. The vast majority are peaceful — and some of them fear violence from the left.

Left-wing violence does occurs, as well. But as former assistant secretary of Homeland Security Elizabeth Neumann told CNN during an interview earlier this month, “The statistics just do not support that left-wing violence is that lethal.”

And both FBI director Christopher Wray and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf have testified to Congress that right-wing white supremacist violence is the most persistent and deadly domestic terror threat facing the country.

And it’s undeniable that Trump, with his anti-immigrant rhetoric, has garnered a high degree of loyalty and support from them.

We realize that many will read this and think we’re overreacting. We hope we are. We hope to find, on Nov. 4, that the results of the election are clear and everybody remains calm and our readers point fingers our way and laugh.

We also like to think that we’ve all been raised better than that in North Carolina. We expect everyone at the polls to be respectful of each other and to respect the rules of conduct. The lines are likely to be long and passions could be high.

If violence occurs, here or elsewhere, some here may be tempted to panic.

Please don’t. Let’s remain calm through this whole process. After the election, wait. We may not see the last shoe drop on Nov. 3. Just wait.

And to those who are listening to Trump’s divisive and dangerous rhetoric and giving it any credence: At this point, you should really know better.

— Winston Salem-Journal