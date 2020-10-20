Be aware that deer might be on the roads

Deer season is here, and if you’re driving anywhere in region, we urge extra caution.

Many of us have experienced the moment. It is between dusk and dawn, that time when it seems these beautiful creatures are more out and about. The road we’re driving is two lanes. Our lights might catch their eyes, and then we wonder if the deer will stay put or move toward the light — us. Or go in another direction.

And if the deer does come our way, do we swerve?

First a few reminder facts from the state Department of Transportation.

• Not only is the middle of October to December hunting season annually, it’s also mating season. What that means is deer are on the move for themselves, and then hunters might be in their preferred areas and that will also put them on the move. Deer season this year, for guns in the Southeastern zone, begins Saturday and will end Jan. 1.

• Most deer-vehicle collisions happen between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

• Deer travel in groups. This means if one is seen, expect more.

• Deer whistles do work, but don’t rely on them. What we mean by that is animal behavior is unpredictable. There is no 100 percent guarantee.

The DOT recommends driving with high beams on when able. This will help reflect a deer’s eyes.

As for swerving, don’t do it. Use the breaks.

If a driver swerves to avoid a deer, the vehicle could flip or veer into oncoming traffic. This means an even more serious wreck is now in play.

Common sense can help. For example, if deer-crossing signs are posted, slowing down a bit before seeing animals is a good idea. If traveling the same stretch of road consistently and seeing deer feeding in a field, make and keep the mental note. If they are not there when or where regularly seen, be alert for the deer having moved just a bit in the area.

And of course, buckle up and get off the phone. That should go without saying, but even with our state’s laws against distractions, we see people daily whose actions are reckless. The seat belt is the best defense to minimize your risk in a crash of any kind. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says 60 percent of people killed in animal-vehicle collisions were not wearing seat belts.

If there is a collision, move the vehicle safely off the road and call law enforcement or animal control. Don’t attempt to touch an injured animal. Most insurance policies cover animal collisions, and a law enforcement agency report is usually needed.

Deer don’t want be hit, and we don’t want to hit them. But it’s going to be up to us for the best defense.

