Telemarketer didn’t stand a chance

The evening couldn’t have been set up any more perfectly. Pizza was on the way, the cats were napping in various spots throughout the house, my wife was engrossed in one of her college classes and I was on the couch in total control of the TV clicker.

On the menu for my viewing was the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Cheaters … er, Astros.

Then things went sideways.

Let me just say, I rarely enjoy talking on the phone at night … unless it’s my daughters. Most times, I will let it go to voicemail.

My wife, however, is one of those who thinks every call must be personally and immediately answered.

When my phone began its ringing, which is actually a duck quacking in honor of my newest children’s book (“The Duck That Couldn’t Quack”), I simply ignored it — which allowed annoyance to take over my wife’s last nerve. Perhaps it was because she was doing schoolwork or because it was a duck, I’m not sure.

Either way, after two quacks, she said, “Aren’t you going to answer the phone?”

I considered her question and responded with the only thing I could think of: “Shhhhh, the game is on!”

“But,” she said, “it could be someone with Publisher’s Clearinghouse to say you won $257 million.”

“It’s not,” I said. “They don’t call, they come to the door. And besides, the game is on!”

That did it. Now she had evolved from annoyed to angry. I could tell from her final response, which was, “hmmmph.”

So for her, just as the phone was about to give its last quack, I answered it.

On the other end was a pleasant-sounding young man who informed me that I had been randomly chosen to receive a free studio photograph of my family if I could answer a contest question correctly. He asked if I’d like to give it a try and, since the game had gone to a commercial, I said “sure.”

I kind of liked my chances, since, for the past year, my wife and I had been playing the “Question of the Day” trivia with our Echo Dot.

“OK, here’s your question,” the young man said. “Who was the youngest president of the United States?”

Well now, there are MANY MANY MANY topics for which I can only be described as “clueless” about, but this particular subject was not one of them. I knew the answer quickly because I immediately recalled a conversation with my grandfather years earlier — and I knew that family portrait was all mine.

“Teddy Roosevelt,” I answered.

“Ohhhhhhhh,” Mr. Pleasant-Sounding Young Man said, “let me give you one more chance. I’ll even give you a hint: his initials are JFK.”

OK, now Mr. PSYM was beginning to bother me AND the baseball game was back on.

“It’s not John F. Kennedy,” I told him. “John F. Kennedy was the youngest president ELECTED, but Roosevelt became president after McKinley was assassinated and was the youngest president ever and …”

Click.

Mr. Pleasant-Sounding Young Man had apparently heard enough and hung up on me.

Boy, that felt kinda good. And the Rays went on to whip the Cheaters … er, Astros.

