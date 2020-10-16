Town officials should really be ashamed

Shame on the elected officials of East Laurinburg. They have managed to mismanage their way onto a state list that no entity should want to find itself.

Earlier this month, the North Carolina Local Government Commission voted to issue a notice of warning to the town because the state hasn’t received an audit of the town’s finances in four years.

It’s not a move the state takes lightly.

“We never like it to get to this point, but we have to have an accurate accounting of the taxes they collect,” State Treasurer Dale Folwell said this week.

The notice of warning gives East Laurinburg officials only two options: to file audits for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 by Nov. 10, or to allow the town’s financial affairs to be taken over by the state.

In the nearly 100 years since the NCLGC was formed, that’s only happened to six other entities. In 25 days, East Laurinburg could become the seventh.

We would think East Laurinburg officials are interested in keeping their own hands on the town’s financial reins, but it’s difficult to understand how any elected officials could allow their town to fall into such a problem. To some degree, it’s akin to someone not filing their income taxes.

Is it possible East Laurinburg officials expected the state to swoop in and take over the financials, and maybe even wanted it? Who knows? The first problem with the town of East Laurinburg is the fact that it is nearly impossible to contact anyone with the town. Calls to town hall there ring and ring and ring … and ring a majority of the time. And there is no answering machine to take messages.

In addition, despite a Page 1A story about the town’s predicament on Tuesday, this newspaper hasn’t received a call from East Laurinburg officials to explain their side — as if there could be a valid defense for such negligence. To us, all of this shows nothing less than an uncaring attitude.

East Laurinburg has somewhere between 300 and 350 residents, and each of them are getting shortchanged by their elected officials, from Mayor Marshall Stevens on down. Remember, we’re not talking about a year or even two of failing to file an audit. We’re now at four years. Shameful.

If East Laurinburg simply allows the Nov. 10 deadline to satisfy the NCLGC request to expire, then Folwell would have no choice. Should that happen, we think the next step should be for East Laurinburg officials to resign and either allow others who care about saving their town to take over — or simply give up its town charter, which would probably result in the town being absorbed by Scotland County.

The clock is ticking.

