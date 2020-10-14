See the pink, then try to take action

We’re nearing the middle of October, a month known to us all through the varying colors that make it special.

This is typically a peak week for the splendor of color in the mountains, and social media has indicated it is happening. Come the end of the month, it’s the orange and black of Halloween.

All throughout, as it has been for better than a quarter of a century, pink is the overwhelming color dotting our landscape. October is breast cancer awareness month.

The most-watched sport on television, pro football, is very much into the promotion. We’re missing seeing the Fighting Scots of Scotland County get in on the act. Fundraisers nationwide are plentiful.

A cure remains elusive. Dollars are needed.

This calendar year, it is estimated more than 276,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be discovered in women. Another 2,600-plus will be found in men. Deaths will occur, an estimated 42,000 among women.

The research continues to help the fight, and those numbers are higher than previous years. But there is good news. Death rates in women over 50 have continued to drop since 2007, and in women under 50 they remain steady. The decreases are believed to be the result of treatment advances and earlier detection through screening.

Pink ribbons? Yes, they work.

Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

In January, the estimated population of women living with breast cancer was 3.5 million.

The importance of awareness and screenings can’t be stressed enough. About 85 percent of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer. “These occur due to genetic mutations that happen as a result of the aging process and life in general, rather than inherited mutations,” BreastCancer.org says.

We hope a pink ribbon finds its way to your lapel, or T-shirt, or some other place of prominence, and is displayed throughout the month. It originated in New York City in the fall of 1991, when the Susan G. Komen Foundation handed out pink ribbons to participants in a race for breast cancer survivors.

Evelyn Lauder took it a step further a couple of years later, founding The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She chose the pink ribbon to symbolize breast cancer, a mark that is now universal.

Each month, there are worthy causes and awareness efforts. Pregnancy loss and infant loss, domestic violence, cyber security, clergy, even pork has a spot this month.

But likely most visible to us all will be the pink.

We need a cure. Cancer doesn’t have a bias; it affects all races, all ages and all socio-economic levels.

See the pink this month. Then find the best way to take an action.

