Mom says no to the gift of slippers

The bad news is that this could be the end of our little princess.

For several weeks now, the public has been co-writing a story about Violet, who is in search of a new friend and on a mission of blessing that friend. She’s already had quite a journey.

But over the past couple of weeks, public submissions have dwindled.

Thankfully, this week was taken care of by an out-of-state writer wannabe — Julie Jacobs and her daughter, Annabel, from Richmond, Virginia, put their minds together and turned in the only submission of the week.

Hopefully, someone will keep us going.

In the meantime, here’s the story with Julie and Annabel’s paragraph, along with mine …

***

WCV: The young princess was sad. She sat on her big, fluffy bed, hunched over and staring at the hand-woven colorful rug on the floor of her spacious bedroom. Her pink bedclothes were still rumpled from a fitful sleep and her golden hair still a tangled nest. Even the day had woken dreary, with cement-colored clouds threatening to weep rain. But that wasn’t why she was sad.

***

G.C. Bryan: The sadness in her heart came from realizing that many other little girls were not nearly as fortunate as she was and she declared in her heart to help another girl become a princess that day. After all, the day of a princess should not be spent in sadness. So, she took the silk pillowcase off her pillow and began to fill it full of precious princess things. Lacy socks, silver slippers, fanciful bonnets, a petite dress, a pair of princess gloves. Since it was Saturday morning and there was no school, she took her silk pillowcase full of beautiful things and took off in her search of another little girl to make a princess. She did so smiling all the way.

***

WCV: When she emerged from her home, the princess was greeted by a burst of ravishing sunshine, the perch-cooing of mourning doves and a gentle breeze that wafted the slight smell of bacon under her nose. She turned and headed toward that morning smell and it led her to a house two doors from her own — where she was greeted by a dog that came bounding across the front yard. The princess froze.

***

Amanda Chavis: Loping with great strides across the dewy morning grass was the Doberman everyone in the neighborhood knew as King. His bark was deafening, his mouth formed into a toothy snarl and his dark eyes flashed with meanness. But the princess’s eyes settled on King for only a moment. In the window of the house behind the charging dog, she saw a little face peering out. The princess held up her hand in front of King and sent a smile at the little face.

***

WCV: King screeched to a stop just a moment before barreling into the little princess, sitting in front of her and looking like a loyal servant. As she kept her eye on the dog, the princess slowly made her way toward the front door, her mind focusing on the task at hand … bringing blessings to the cheery, fresh face she saw in the window moments before. The princess rang the doorbell and waited. Soon, the big red door began to open.

***

Geraldine Lucas: There, face to face with only a clear glass door separating them, stood a wide-eyed youngster in a sunny yellow dress and a hairband that matched. Her blue eyes sparkled as she began a slow smile. The little princess spoke first: “Hello, my name is Violet and I was hoping we could be friends … and I brought you a gift!” The young girl’s smile grew wider as she opened the door and stepped outside. King immediately took up a spot next to the girl, who said, “Hi, I’m Gia.”

***

WCV: Violet’s smile beamed brightly and she knew right away that Gia would be her new best friend. But first, Violet remembered her mission. “Gia, I have something for you” and she reached into her silk pillowcase and pulled out … a pair of silver slippers. Gia let out a sudden gasp as she gazed at the sparkly slippers. King, on the other hand, had other ideas about those slippers.

***

Joseph Blanton: In a flash, King leapt toward the silver slippers and managed to grab one in his mouth. He then twisted away from the two girls and made a beeline for the back yard. Stunned for a moment, Violet and Gia looked at each other, then dashed around the house to find King digging a hole with the slipper still locked in his jowls. The girl got to him just as he dropped the slipper into the dirt.

***

WCV: “Bad dog!” Gia hollered, and King sunk to the ground with his tail between his legs. Violet grabbed the slipper from the hole and inspected it for dirt. “It’s OK,” Violet said to Gia. “It’s not dirty.” King whined, almost as a sigh of relief, and the two girls laughed. “Let’s go see if these fit you, Gia,” Violet suggested, and they walked back to the front porch. But when they got there …

***

Julie and Annabel Jacobs: “Who’s your new friend?” Gia’s mom asked from the front porch. “This is Violet, mom,” Gia said. “She lives down the street and came to give me these slippers — aren’t they sparkly?” Gia’s mom smiled at Violet and said, “that’s really nice of you, Violet, but I don’t think Gia can accept them.” The little faces of Gia and Violet suddenly turned sad and tears began to well up in Gia’s eye as her shoulders slumped. “But why, mom?” she stammered.

***

WCV: “Ma’am,” Violet said in a small voice. “I just came here to make a new friend and to hopefully make someone happy with a gift.” Gia’s mom looked into Violet’s soft blue eyes for a moment before saying,” Violet, why don’t you join us for breakfast?” The two girls looked at each other with broad smiles and then showered Gia’s mom with thank-yous as they leapt up the steps and into the house.

***

There we have it. Now, writer wannabes young, younger and youngest can take a shot at the 12th paragraph of the story.

There are only a couple of requirements: Each paragraph should be between 25 and 75 words; your next paragraph must follow the gist of the story; and you will need to email me your paragraph no later than noon on Monday.

As always, from the paragraphs I receive, I will use the one chosen by my staff as the best one. It will be added to the story and I will publish the new version of our story with your paragraph and my next one in this space next Wednesday — and you will again be asked to add the next paragraph.

Let’s hope this wasn’t the end.

