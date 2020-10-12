Devastating, appalling and sad

It is no surprise anymore when internet trolls slither onto Zoom, the remote meeting app that isn’t merely a brand anymore, but a way of life.

Yet it’s still stunning to be reminded just how low they will go.

Not even a local church’s attempt to hold Sunday worship services is immune.

As the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin reported last week, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a pack of “Zoom bombers,” as they are called, weaseled their way into the virtual services of Sharpe Road Church of Christ on Sept. 27 and made offensive comments.

The worship crashers, who identified themselves as white supremacists and invoked the phrase “MAGA 2020,” barged into some of the screens in the church service’s Zoom gallery, typing that “black lives don’t matter” and the N-word, among other lewd and hurtful messages, and drawing pornographic images.

They did this as a recorded sermon was being broadcast.

“It was clear that there was a spirit of hate,” the church’s pastor, minister Nicholas Glenn, told the News & Record. “There was audacity.”

Glenn, who was monitoring his prerecorded sermon when the messages began to appear, immediately removed the interlopers from the video chat room.

He then rightly reported the incident to Zoom and then to the sheriff’s office.

“We want to know who these people are, but we have no indication who they are yet,” Glenn said, “and why they picked us. It was just a horrific experience and we don’t want anybody to go through this.”

To its credit, Zoom promptly traced the individual accounts of the trolls and removed them from the platform.

The company also denounced the incident as “truly devastating and appalling” and said it would cooperate with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s investigation is ongoing.

Such incidents are not uncommon, nor frankly, unexpected, given the massive use of Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic. The company says its meeting platform involves 300 million participants per day. Zoom has become so ubiquitous that it is to virtual meeting platforms what Kleenex is to tissue — a generic term for them all.

But with more use come more opportunities for bad actors.

Then again, maybe “bad” isn’t the word. Zoom bombings can be especially vile and tasteless, frequently disparage women, Black people, Jewish people and the gay community.

And, sadly, the messages can be even uglier than those witnessed by the worshipers of Sharpe Road Church of Christ.

Among the revulsive memes that have sullied some Zoom sessions have been memes of rapes and lynchings as well as child pornography.

As for whose meetings trolls target? Anyone and anything appears to be fair game, from college lectures to middle school classes to churches.

At Sharpe Road Church, the Sept. 27 incident has prompted changes that will limit the church’s outreach to new worshipers.

The church has stopped sharing its Zoom meeting codes on Facebook. Going forward, it will encourage visitors to watch the service using their own Facebook accounts.

In other words, the doors of the church will be a little less open to the general public. It’s an unfortunate but necessary step, and it should make the virtual services less vulnerable to disruption.

As an added precaution, the church is considering security upgrades for its physical campus and sanctuary … because you never know.

Of all of the institutions that you would hope that trolls would consider sparing, houses of worship should be high on the list. By their nature and their mission, they are routinely warm and inviting to strangers.

That spirit of openness already may have been dampened irrevocably in 2015, when a stranger attended Bible study with worshipers at Mother Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston, S.C., and then killed nine of the people who had welcomed him in off the street to pray with them.

Now, even virtual services are no longer safe spaces.

At any rate, we hope the ‘bombers’ are both outed and held accountable — and made to reflect on the fact that what they have done is hardly a harmless prank.

It is hurtful and intimidating when messages of peace and harmony are heckled and demeaned by those who would trespass against us.

— Greensboro News & Record