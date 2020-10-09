Cunningham won’t be held accountable

Cal Cunningham, the Democratic challenger for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina, should have a problem. But he doesn’t.

A California woman on Tuesday confirmed that she had an extra-marital, physical relationship with Cunningham. Though the rumors bubbled up a few days earlier, Cunningham initially dodged questions about the affair before making a public apology this week.

As is often the case, apologies for unforgivable decisions are seen more about being sorry they were caught than for the act itself. This seems to be the case for Cunningham. Why? Because, as part of his responses to the media about his infidelity, Cunningham said, “this campaign isn’t about my personal life, it’s about the people of North Carolina.”

He is wrong, of course.

But it won’t matter come Nov. 3.

A North Carolina voter was asked this week about whether Cunningham’s admitted affair would alter how he voted, and the voter said, “(Thom) Tillis wants to end Obama Care, so that’s enough for me to vote for Cunningham.”

So, for some, integrity and morality mean nothing.

We’ve seen proof of this before. President Bill Clinton’s sexual activity in the White House with Monica Lewinsky was hardly a blip on the radar of the Democratic Party or his supporters; allegations against President Donald Trump have been barely more than fodder for the left-leaning media; and presidential challenger Joe Biden’s reputation for being a “hands-on” guy seems to carry little weight for anyone other than editorial cartoonists.

It’s not only in the world of politics where sexual misconduct allegations have been made public. But outside of the political arena, it seems to carry more weight with Americans.

For instance, we all know how such allegations brought down Harvey Weinstein and Mario Batali and Scott Baio. In fact, since April 2017, there have been 262 individuals within arts and entertainment, business, media and other areas whose professional lives have been turned into shambles amid allegations of sexual misconduct — some dating back more than 25 years.

But in the world of politics, especially at the higher levels, voters continue to turn a blind eye to such activity — unlike the days of presidential candidate Gary Hart and former U.S. senator from North Carolina John Edwards.

Has society crumbled so drastically that our consideration of candidates includes a checklist void of things like adultery, sexual harassment and misconduct as long as the candidate adheres to a particular political party or platform?

The answer these days is, of course, yes.

So even though Cunningham should have a problem in his challenge of Tillis, he doesn’t. Apparently cheating on his wife and family doesn’t equate to voters that he might someday cheat on them.

