Welcome to Laurinburg, Preppy Pirate

If what Preppy Pirate Outfitters pulled off on Thursday could be compared with a medical procedure, it would easily be a shot of adrenaline to downtown Laurinburg.

From start to finish, and beyond, the newest store — located at 217 Main Street — attracted a throng of folks who came for a variety of reasons. Curiosity for PPO’s merchandise, which centers around high-quality beach music-themed caps, shirts and other clothing, was only a part.

Perhaps at the top of the list were the guests invited to attend by owner Chris Nelson.

On that list were professional wrestlers Johnny Swinger and George South; musician Jebb Mack; Purple Heart recipient Johnny Glenn; Laurinburg native Rob Harvell; Montgomery Gentry bass player Jason Duggins; Shenandoah lead singer Marty Rabon; and Laurinburg native Jim Quick, a Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame inductee and 19-time Entertainer of the Year.

Of course, a Who’s Who of Scotland County was also there — including Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis and wife Frances, Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English, Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols, WLNC owner Gary Gallman and wife Terry, State Rep. Garland Pierce, Scotland Hospital Foundation Director Kirsten Dean, Laurinburg Police Chief Duke Williams, Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen and others.

This event, at the surface, was an opportunity to hold a ribbon-cutting for PPO’s first day of business. But that part of the four hours was easily overshadowed by the energy and activity that took place inside the store and spilled out onto the sidewalk in both directions.

We will take the leap to say that such a grand-opening has never before been seen in downtown Laurinburg.

PPO could easily have scheduled a ribbon-cutting with the Chamber, posed in front of the store with dignitaries for a grip-and-grin photo and called it a day. But that’s not Nelson’s style.

“We don’t want to just come in, cut a ribbon and open the doors,” Nelson said earlier in the week. “It’s important we connect with the community here.”

If Thursday’s grand opening is any indication of how PPO plans to connect with the community, we can’t see any reason it won’t be successful.

Welcome to Laurinburg and Scotland County.

