This critter freaks my wife out

My wife loves all living things — especially me, most of the time. But if there is one thing with a heartbeat that makes her absolutely crazy, it’s flies.

It’s possible the reason for this is that she watched the sci-fi movie “The Fly” back when she was a youngster and it left her with a sudden urge to swing rolled-up newspapers whenever she sees a fly. Lately, however, the fact that we are only printing newspapers twice a week has caused her problems … not as much weaponry.

But back to flies.

Nothing can change my mild-mannered, lovely bride into a raging Tasmanian devil like a fly — unless it’s me when I struggle with something to write here and finally decide to pick on her.

Flies, as we all know, were put here on this planet for one reason and one reason only … to seek out and converge on picnic food. This is why they were given such large eyes — eyes that can actually see in many different directions at once, much like your mother could when you were little and, behind her back, you tried to sneak a sip of her afternoon Irish coffee.

Now, if flies had just managed to stick to their purpose in life — which we’ve already established was to munch out on picnic food — then there would be little reason for me to worry about the convulsions my wife goes through when a fly takes on the suicide mission of buzzing in her airspace.

The evolution of flies, like that of man, took it from enjoying its nourishment in the out-of-doors to the indoors, where the selection is so much bigger and better.

And so, as humans began expanding their eating habits from roasted dinosaur-on-a-stick cooked over an open flame to microwavable Healthy Choice meals, so too did the fly, moving from picnic food in parks to whatever we were having.

This phenomenon simply ticked my wife off. It used to be she could jump up from the picnic, scream something sociable like “Stupid, freakin’ dang flies!” and go indoors to eat in peace.

No more.

Now the flies just follow her inside, where they find a whole buffet of food awaiting them.

Think about it. Have you ever tried to usher a fly out a door or window? You can’t do it. Sure, the fly will bzzzzzzzzzz around the door or window like it WANTS to go out, but that’s not what it’s doing. I know.

After careful research, I’ve come to the conclusion the buzzing fly on the window or door is doing one of two fly-dances it has choreographed for this specific purpose.

The first is a gesture to his fly pals still on the outside that says, “Ha! I’m on the insider and you’re not!” This dance is evident by a bumping along the glass, usually somewhere in the middle where all of his fly buddies can see him. This particular dance shows just what a jerk the fly can be.

The second is a dance that says, “Hey, fellas, the food is in here!” and is evident by a circular motion around the door or window frame.

Either way, this fly is going back outside, because it’s when my wife turns into a whirling dervish with a rolled-up newspaper or printed E-edition. Usually, it’s the page that includes this column … I’m not sure how to interpret that.

And 99% of the time, she gets her fly. But not always right away. Most of the time she has to do a lot of stalking, winding up and wildly swinging before her “PHWAP!” is followed by something that resembles, “Yyyyyyes! Igotchayoufreakin’dang …!”

Of course, the longer the fly avoids her wild swinging, the worse her twitches become. This is when you don’t want the fly to land anywhere near you — and most especially, ON you. Because by now she is blind with the urge to squish this intruder and unable to tell whether it has landed on the coffee table or your nose.

Should the fly somehow still keep from getting swatted, my wife has a secret weapon available to her: four cats. When she and her army get going, the fly stands no chance at all.

I once asked my wife what it was about flies she detested so? After all, they don’t live but a handful of days and they really don’t eat much.

After several minutes of really fast and furious talking, all the while with her face getting redder, I managed to slow her down enough to figure out it was the fact that flies, when taking a break from searching for food, often found it enjoyable to tip-toe around on feces — and she didn’t want their feces-laden footprints left on her food or counter tops.

Notice she wasn’t worried about their footprints on me?

I can’t say I’ve ever seen a fly’s footprint, but apparently it’s big enough to leave unwanted flavorings on my wife’s food. So flies are not welcome in our home — which may be the same for me, since I’ve written this.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]