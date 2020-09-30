BOE should now reopen its meetings

Scotland County Schools this week became one of the only districts in the area that has decided to send students back to the classroom starting with the second nine-week grading period.

The Board of Education, posing as the Committee of the Whole on Monday, voted 4-3 to change from a virtual-learning method to a hybrid system, which will put students in classrooms two days a week and kept at home the other three days — though parents can still choose to keep their child home for 100% virtual learning, but must stick with that decision the entire nine weeks.

Now that the Board of Education will be reopening schools, at least on a partial basis, it’s time the board reopens its meetings to the public.

Like virtual learning for the district’s students, holding public meetings virtually — live-streamed over the internet — hasn’t worked well at all.

Like far too many students in this rural district, where the internet has failed them, the same can be said for many parents who want to listen in when the Board of Education meets.

If students can be sent back to school 40% of the time, then it seems just as possible for school board members to allow the public the opportunity to attend live meetings, all while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions of wearing facemasks and social distancing.

The A.B. Gibson Building’s meeting room is certainly large enough to accommodate the public, even at just 25%. But after six months, the interested public deserves to get face to face with those who represent them and are making the decisions for their children.

Let’s face it, emailed questions and broken internet connections and garbled discussions among board members just aren’t quality ingredients to performing the public’s work. And if 5%, 10% or more of the Scotland County public can’t be part of the process, then the process doesn’t work.

Open the meetings.

***

Kill the COW?

When Scotland County Schools created the Committee of the Whole entity some years back, it was designed to be an opportunity for Board of Education members to gather with administration and others within the school district to operate as a catch-all outside of the regular school board meeting.

In short, COW was created to be a planning and discussion meeting only.

But things have changed.

For the past few months, the Committee of the Whole has morphed into the Board of Education, using the monthly COW meetings to act as an additional Board of Education meeting and make decisions — as it did Monday in sending students back to school in three weeks.

We think the Committee of the Whole meetings should return to being a planning and discussion format only, leaving the decision-making and voting on issues to the regular Board of Education meetings.

Either that, or kill the COW altogether.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“If you make the choice to serve the public through public service, then serve the public and not yourself.”