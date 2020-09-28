Settlement will assist with voting

In this time of political tension, a little comic relief is welcome.

So thank you, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore. Your response to a proposed legal settlement agreed to by the State Board of Elections that will make it easier and safer to vote during a pandemic was hysterical.

The settlement in a lawsuit brought by the North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans was announced Tuesday. It involves an extension of the acceptance deadline for absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day. It also allows voters who fail to have a witness sign their ballot to fix the error by signing an affidavit attesting that the ballot is indeed their own.

These are common-sense changes given the Postal Service’s delays in delivering mail, the risk of meeting with a witness during a pandemic and the unfamiliarity with the rules on the part of many people who will be voting absentee for the first time. Other states have extended their deadlines for absentee ballots and dropped their witness requirement for this pandemic election.

All five members of the State Board of Elections – including its two Republicans – agreed to the settlement, which must be approved by Wake Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins.

All that didn’t stop Berger and Moore from responding with outrage. Berger accused Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein of colluding with Democratic lawyers representing the plaintiffs. He said they were trying “to undo” election law changes made after absentee ballots were illegally collected in the Ninth Congressional District.

In a gross overstatement, Berger said, “I cannot overstate how unethical this collusive behavior is.” Not to be outdone, Moore called the proposed settlement “utterly lawless.”

The funniest line was Berger fuming that the one-time tweaks in response to the pandemic would constitute “a full-frontal assault on election integrity laws.” This from a leader who pushed through election laws that aimed to reduce Black voters’ access to the polls with what a federal court called “almost surgical precision.” And a leader who approved redistricting maps so heavily gerrymandered courts rejected them as excessively partisan and unfair to Black voters.

A closer look at the settlement shows the State Board of Elections made a prudent decision to settle the legal challenge to help voters and head off confusion as Election Day nears

The settlement would allow a voter whose absentee ballot was not signed by a witness to certify by affidavit that they filled out the ballot. That corrective action is already allowed under state law for voters who fail to sign their absentee ballot.

The extension of the date when an absentee ballot – postmarked on or before Election Day – must be received reflects the advice of the Postal Service. In a letter to North Carolina Secretary of State, the Postal Service’s general counsel warned that absentee ballots mailed less than a week before the Nov. 3 election faced “a significant risk” of not being delivered by Nov. 6, the deadline for being counted. The settlement would move the deadline to Nov. 12, a nine-day window already provided under state law for absentee ballots mailed by residents living abroad or in the military.

Berger and Moore have downplayed the risks of the coronavirus. They want all schools to provide in-person instruction and bars to reopen. Likewise, they have downplayed the need to adjust election rules to meet the unique circumstances of a pandemic.

Many North Carolinians are not so cavalier. They’re planning to avoid the polls and vote by mail. Nearly 1 million voters have already requested an absentee ballot, a 1,400% increase over this point in 2016. The one-time changes will accommodate voters’ worry and enable more people to have their vote counted.

In crying foul, Berger and Moore act as if the settlement sabotages democracy. No, the changes will serve it.

— The Charlotte Observer