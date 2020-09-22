Our little princess meets a King

C’mon, guys, the ladies swamped you this time around.

The now weekly challenge of adding the newest paragraph to a story being written by you and I attracted seven writer wannabes, and all of them were female — which is fine, except it makes me wonder where the guys went.

In the previous week’s entries, four of the five paragraphs were submitted by men.

OK, hopefully, they will be back.

Let’s get to this week’s winning paragraph, which was submitted by Amanda Chavis, a 12-year-old from Maxton. That’s right … 12 years old. Kudos to the other six writers, each of whom submitted interesting paragraphs to continue our story, but Amanda simply nailed it.

So … here is what we have so far, including Amanda’s fourth paragraph and my own fifth paragraph.

***

WCV: The young princess was sad. She sat on her big, fluffy bed, hunched over and staring at the hand-woven colorful rug on the floor of her spacious bedroom. Her pink bedclothes were still rumpled from a fitful sleep and her golden hair still a tangled nest. Even the day had woken dreary, with cement-colored clouds threatening to weep rain. But that wasn’t why she was sad.

***

G.C. Bryan: The sadness in her heart came from realizing that many other little girls were not nearly as fortunate as she was and she declared in her heart to help another girl become a princess that day. After all, the day of a princess should not be spent in sadness. So, she took the silk pillowcase off her pillow and began to fill it full of precious princess things. Lacy socks, silver slippers, fanciful bonnets, a petite dress, a pair of princess gloves. Since it was Saturday morning and there was no school, she took her silk pillowcase full of beautiful things and took off in her search of another little girl to make a princess. She did so smiling all the way.

***

WCV: When she emerged from her home, the princess was greeted by a burst of ravishing sunshine, the perch-cooing of mourning doves and a gentle breeze that wafted the slight smell of bacon under her nose. She turned and headed toward that morning smell and it led her to a house two doors from her own — where she was greeted by a dog that came bounding across the front yard. The princess froze.

***

Amanda Chavis: Loping with great strides across the dewy morning grass was the Doberman everyone in the neighborhood knew as King. His bark was deafening, his mouth formed into a toothy snarl and his dark eyes flashed with meanness. But the princess’s eyes settled on King for only a moment. In the window of the house behind the charging dog, she saw a little face peering out. The princess held up her hand in front of King and sent a smile at the little face.

***

WCV: King screeched to a stop just a moment before barreling into the little princess, sitting in front of her and looking like a loyal servant. As she kept her eye on the dog, the princess slowly made her way toward the front door, her mind focusing on the task at hand … bringing blessings to the cheery, fresh face she saw in the window moments before. The princess rang the doorbell and waited. Soon, the big red door began to open.

***

There we have it. Now, writer wannabes young, younger and youngest can take a shot at the sixth paragraph of the story.

There are only a couple of requirements: Each paragraph should be between 25 and 75 words; your next paragraph must follow the gist of the story; and you will need to email me your paragraph no later than noon on Monday.

As always, from the paragraphs I receive, I will use the one chosen by my staff as the best one. It will be added to the story and I will publish the new version of our story with your paragraph and my next one in this space next Wednesday — and you will again be asked to add the next paragraph.

We’re already on our way to quite a story.

