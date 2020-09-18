Edds leaving a positive legacy behind

Pastor Michael Edds will step away from Cross Point Church in Laurinburg after serving for 38 years in a ministry that has pushed down the walls of the church and reached into the heart of the community.

That’s been a clear representation of Edds’ sole purpose over the years, and to say he will be missed — even if his departure is merely superficial — would be an understatement.

Edds and The Laurinburg Exchange have had a lengthy relationship, mostly because he has used the newspaper to publicize the church’s programs. Most important among those, to us, were always those programs that focused on the local youth — like the Kids Night Out, which gave youth a safe place to come to do homework, get positive mentoring from law enforcement, have a snack or meal and, most importantly, have fun.

If you read Staff Writer Katelin Gandee’s story about Edds on Page 1A today, you will see that he refers to his Kids Night Out effort like this: “In baseball, before you go home you have to go past third base.” Cross Point Church, under Edds, has been third base for many.

But while there were always the lofty positives of our relationship with Edds, there were also some lows. And those lows could be quite challenging — and now, quite regretful.

Eventually, we all came to a greater understanding — with a little divine intervention, we feel sure — and those positive highs took off once more and still last today.

But one thing in the journey with Edds stands out as a clear indication for what drives him: his unflappable compassion for children and unmatched care for the community as a whole. His methods of bringing positive influence to those he connects with is only surpassed by his soft-spoken message.

We are happy to hear that Edds won’t be stepping too far away from his church or his ministry. If the Cross Point congregation, its community and Scotland County are lucky, Edds will remain visible and active.

On Sunday, Cross Point will host a transition service, which will witness the passing of the torch, so to speak, from Edds to Pastor Jason Watson — whom Edds has mentored for the past nine years. He is certain that he is leaving the ministry in good hands.

If there is a measuring stick to be used when leaving a position or a place, it is this: Did you leave it better than when you came?

For Edds, we feel sure the answer would be a resounding — though soft-spoken — absolutely.

