Wanted: ‘This is Scotland County’ photos

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. I’m not sure who “they” are, but they certainly can’t be newspaper editors because we editor types know that a photo doesn’t take up anywhere near the amount of space that a 1,000-word story does.

Be that as it may, I want you to send me a picture.

Why? So that you might win one of three prizes I plan to sock away that will reward the best three pictures I receive. There is, of course, a catch.

Allow me to first wander a bit.

Earlier this year, The Laurinburg Exchange was part of a three-newspaper group that came together to create what we in the business refer to as a “progress edition.” Simply put, it is a chance to highlight some of the positive stories from the previous year. Ours was titled “Partners in Progress.”

This particular one was the first of its kind because it was presented magazine-style and full color throughout. But it’s not a new idea — it simply hadn’t been done here in any form for a number of years. No idea why.

We are already planning, even if it’s in the far reaches of our collective minds, the 2021 version, which is expected to far surpass triple digits in the number of pages.

Now, there is one thing that always gets the most scrutiny for things like this, especially when it’s a nice, full-color magazine: the cover. I know, I know … Scotland County folks don’t want to see a photo from Anson County or Richmond County on “their” magazine cover. I get it, and fully agree.

On the flip side within this triangle of counties is the fact that Anson and Richmond folks don’t want to see a photo from Scotland on “their” magazine. I get that, too.

Is there a solution? Well, outside of going through the incredible expense of producing three separate magazines, there could be — at least in my mind, but that decision gets made far above my pay grade, thank goodness.

But how about this … the cover of the magazine gets a generic “Salute to Progress” kind of photo and we give each county, alphabetically, its own “cover” inside the magazine?

Now, if that or something similar happens — and here’s where you come in — there will be a need for some really good Scotland County photos to choose from. Obviously, The Exchange staff can find file photos and/or scour the county for new photos to take.

But I have a better idea.

Over the next 103 days, which takes us through the end of the year, y’all are officially invited to enter the “This is Scotland County” photo contest. I am hoping all of you will send me the one photo you think portrays Scotland County the best. That means I must have, in my possession, your pic before New Year’s Day. Oh, and they should be a jpeg attached to your email.

It could be something agricultural; education-themed; sports-themed; business-themed; music-themed; festival-themed; history-themed; church themed — whatever. But you will also have to send a brief explanation of where the photo is from, when it was taken, who is in the photo and who took the photo.

I’ll answer your biggest question right now: Yes, even if the decision is made NOT to do separate “covers” within the magazine, the winning photo (perhaps others, too) will be used in the magazine; and yes, prizes will still be awarded.

What are the prizes? C’mon, really? I still have 103 days to figure that out! Could be gift certificates, local merchandise, three regifted Christmas gifts (just kidding) or lunch with me (reeeeally kidding, I think).

Aside from the deadline, the only requirements are that your pic must be of high quality and good composition.

Start clicking!

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]