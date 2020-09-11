Sunshine deserves a better story

It’s impossible to know what one of Sunshine’s nine lives she is now living, but there is little doubt that this life is one of change.

And that’s a shame.

For those who have already read Page 1A today, you know about Sunshine and you know her story has touched folks from Laurinburg to the United Kingdom. For those who typically turn to the Opinion page first … Sunshine is a cat. She has called the Livingston Quarters recycling center in Laurel Hill home for about the past three years. Some of the employees there have adopted her, making sure she is fed and cared for — including getting the Scotland County Humane Society to have her spayed and give her the needed vaccinations for free.

Kudos to those employees and the Humane Society.

But now, THE MAN has lowered the boom on Sunshine.

According to Staff Writer JJ Melton’s front-page story, Scotland County Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Scott Parks has deemed Sunshine a hazard and said she must go.

We aren’t aware of any county policy that deals directly with a stray cat that hangs around a recycling center, but we do know that the reasons Parks gave for evicting Sunshine are stuffy and weak. They included “liabilities such as someone getting scratched or bit, as well as the possibility that it could get under someone’s feet and cause them to trip.”

So now the search is on for a new home for Sunshine.

Bureaucracy is defined as “a system of government in which most of the important decisions are made by state officials rather than by elected representatives.” Of all the decisions and policies needed for an outdoor recycling center, a stray and friendly cat hardly seems important enough for an enforcement officer to worry himself with.

But this one seems to have a far too short to-do list, and Sunshine has somehow risen to the top.

Our apologies to the cat.

It is our hope that Sunshine is given a new home where she can roam freely and not suffer upheaval because of some governmental red tape nonsense.

It would be nice if Sunshine stayed here in Scotland County, but Melton says there is a chance that a family from Colorado has already shown interest in taking Sunshine back to their horse farm. That decision could be made as soon as this weekend.

If that offer is accepted, we can only hope Sunshine grows an extra layer of fur for those cold and snowy Colorado winters.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You can keep a dog, but it is the cat who keeps people because cats find humans useful domestic animals.”