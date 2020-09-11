This stuff will make you think

Unless I’d been sitting poolside or facing the crashing waves of the ocean, Labor Day weekend could not have been better. It was spent with Mitch and Annie, mostly out on the deck with coffee in the morning and a Blue Moon in the evening.

Mitch is Mitch Albom, a famous sportswriter from Detroit who has dabbled in book-writing and managed to come up with a number of best-sellers … like “Tuesdays With Morrie” and “The Five People You Meet in Heaven.”

I first met Mitch when he was on the panel of ESPN’s Sunday morning show “The Sports Reporters.” I still lament its disappearance (a moment of silence, please).

Annie is the main character in one of Mitch’s more recent books titled “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven.” Throughout the weekend, I watched Annie grow up before my eyes — from the start to nearly the end.

The book did what every one of Mitch’s other books has done, which is to keep me from putting it down. Not only because of Annie’s incredible journey, but because of the things that Mitch slips in that force a reader to stop and think deeply about.

These things are something we should probably think about on our own, but we rarely do. They are taken for granted, or they are too painful, or they are too deep, or they scratch feelings we’d rather leave unscratched. Mitch is a master at this.

But in just 210 small pages, Mitch casts all those excuses aside and brings the reader nose to nose with unique ways to look at common life’s journey questions.

The first one missed my nose and hit me square between the eyes in just the fifth sentence of the book. Mitch wrote” “And heaven is always thinking about us.” Whoa.

Mitch tied that thought together several pages later when he wrote: “At certain moments, when death is close, the veils pull back between this world and the next. Heaven and earth overlay. When they do, it is possible to glimpse certain souls already departed.

“You can see them awaiting your arrival.

“And they can see you coming.”

That’s something to think about for a while. But Mitch isn’t done. Not by a long shot. And the topic he weaves some seriously thought-provoking sentences about is love.

“Forcing love is like picking a flower then insisting that it grow.”

Haven’t we all been there at some point in our lives?

“Love comes when you least expect it. Love comes when you most need it. Love comes when you are ready to receive it or can no longer deny it.”

Timing and understanding seem to be the key.

And then there is this …

“… if you truly love someone, you’ll find a way back.”

Holy crow, folks. Lost loves are probably the No. 1 reason for depression in the younger years (and for some, later on in life) and can easily alter your life’s journey — for better or worse. But what my literary pal Mitch is saying, obviously, is something that our parents have always told us … if it’s meant to be, it will happen.

There’s also Richard Bach, who, when writing “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” in the 1970s, penned “If you love someone, set them free. If they come back they’re yours; if they don’t they never were.”

Mitch, parents and Bach have it right.

Similar to what has been pointed out earlier, Mitch takes on the religious aspect of things a number of times. Here’s another one …

“On earth, we get the what of things. The why takes a little longer.”

And …

“That’s how salvation works. The wrongs we do open doors to do right.”

None of that should seem deep. It should seem more like common sense as we grow older.

OK, I will wrap this up with a couple more Mitchisms and a suggestion. First, the Mitchisms that struck me as important …

“No story sits by itself. Our lives connect like threads on a loom, interwoven in ways we never realize.”

Just remember, the simplest interaction you may have with someone, no matter how fleeting, might just be one of the most important things in that person’s life.

“… there are so many times our lives are altered invisibly. The flip of a pencil, from written to erased.”

Now THAT is deep. And worth remembering.

But that’s not the suggestion. The suggestion is that I am urging you to give “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” a read and follow Annie’s journey. In fact, I would urge you to read each of Mitch’s books.

You will be changed immensely.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]