Want to write a story? Let’s go!

So you want to be a writer.

Just last week. while talking with Gary Gallman on WLNC, the topic of how to get started on a book came up. It’s a valid question and one not easy to answer.

But my response was that there is a book in everyone … it’s merely a question of how to get it out.

Well, I have a solution.

It’s always a challenge to find time, inspiration and the idea to create a book. You know what I’m talking about. There’s the job, the children, the yard work, the dogs, making dinner, the children, cleaning the house, tik-toking, 8 hours of sleep, the children and, of course, spending time with the television.

It’s an exhausting schedule.

But what if you had someone to get you started and kept you moving toward your goal? A co-writer, for example.

OK, this isn’t a new brainstorm for me. I actually did this once before.

As I told the folks on WLNC last week, my granddaughter, who was about 10 at the time, wanted to write a book but didn’t know how. So I suggested that I give her a paragraph to start.

She agreed.

So what we did was, I wrote the first paragraph, she wrote the second, I wrote the third and so on. We did this each time she visited and, within two years, we had 50 pages of handwritten paragraphs about barnyard animals.

The story was both serious and humorous; there were flying horses and a pig wearing lipstick; a cow was the mayor and the chickens were police officers.

It’s been a few years since we’ve added to it, but I still have it and it’s fun to read now and then.

Now it can be your turn.

Here’s what I’m going to do: I will give you the first paragraph of our story. Your challenge will be to write the next one, and I will add the third one, followed by yours and so on.

There are only a couple of requirements: Each paragraph should be between 25 and 75 words; your next paragraph must follow the gist of the story; and you will need to email me your paragraph no later than noon on Monday.

From the paragraphs I receive, I will use the one chosen by my staff as the best one. It will be added to the story and I will publish the new version of our story with your paragraph and my next one in this space next Wednesday — and you will again be asked to add the next paragraph.

Pretty soon, we will have quite a story.

So … here is the first paragraph:

***

The young princess was sad. She sat on her big, fluffy bed, hunched over and staring at the hand-woven colorful rug on the floor of her spacious bedroom. Her pink bedclothes were still rumpled from a fitful sleep and her golden hair still a tangled nest. Even the day had woken dreary, with cement-colored clouds threatening to weep rain. But that wasn’t why she was sad.

***

There it is. Now, writer wannabes young, younger and youngest can take a shot at the next paragraph.

Oh, one more requirement: Have fun.

Can’t wait to see what you come up with.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023or [email protected]