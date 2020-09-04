Hargrave can be proud of the graduation rate

Superintendent Ron Hargrave is proud, and he should be.

Students within Scotland County Schools handed their superintendent one of the best going away gifts imaginable when the county school district achieved a 91% graduation rate — its highest in history — announced by the state this week.

Hargrave, whose retirement begins next month, couldn’t be happier. It’s yet another feather in his cap — a cap that is already peacock-like, considering his array of district, region and state awards. But as is his norm, Hargrave isn’t taking all the credit.

“Kudos to the staff for creating those relationships that make children want to be in school,” Hargrave said. “This is not just a celebration at the high school level. Research shows that for some students, they start thinking about dropping out as early as the third grade. We start talking to students as soon as they start school about the goal of graduating high school. While it gets reported at the high school, it’s a total district effort.”

Hargrave, the Board of Education, school administration, teachers throughout the district and staff have worked hard — all with this kind of result in mind.

Let’s not gloss over the fact that COVID-19 all but closed down schools statewide for the last part of the 2019-20 school year and basically allowed high schools to graduate anyone with a passing grade as of mid-March. That certainly helped numbers, but all schools in North Carolina were making the same decision.

However, when Hargrave arrived several years ago, the graduation rate was well below the state average and the dropout rate was abysmal. Today, Scotland High School’s graduation rate is nearly 4% above the state average and the dropout numbers have plummeted from 77 in Hargrave’s first year to 19 this year. Those are solid numbers.

We can’t applaud Hargrave and the rest of the employees within Scotland County Schools enough.

Whatever ingredients the recipe to success included, they were the right ones. Not only that, the recipe was executed correctly. At the forefront of that, according to Hargrave, is “creating a culture where students want to come to school.”

But the work can’t stop now. To put it into perspective, it’s like winning an East Regional championship in football — but the state title is still out there to grab.

“While we take pride in it, we can’t be satisfied until every child graduates and our rate is 100%,” Hargrave said.

His words are on point. Once a school district becomes satisfied, it becomes stagnant or worse.

And with the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced schools into virtual learning mode, the school district has a monumental challenge here and ahead. Unfortunately, Scotland County Schools will soon forge ahead without Hargrave at the helm.

Still, we are confident that his leadership has sifting down deep enough so those who remain can continue The Journey to 100%.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The essence of great leadership is influence, not authority.”