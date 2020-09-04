Less than creative, but on point

It’s possible I now know just how teachers are feeling during this coronavirus-forced virtual learning time. Vexation comes to mind.

Last week, I gave out a homework assignment. It was to tell me, in just one sentence, how each of you would describe God.

There were restrictions, of course. The sentence had to be no less than two words and no more than 20; it could not simply be filled with nouns and adjectives; and it could not be “My Father,” because I had already laid claim to that one.

And there was a deadline of the end of the day Monday.

The responses were many, they were similar and straight to the point. A majority stayed within just three words.

Going into this, I was envisioning a more creative response. But perhaps I shouldn’t have.

Here are the results:

— A total of 12 people — G.C. Bryan of Bladen County, an anonymous person from the website, Helen Livingston of Laurinburg, Kirby Winston of Maxton, James Patrick of Lumberton, Cindi Smythe of Hope Mills, Robert Jenkins of Wadesboro, Terry Jones of Rockingham, Chris Phillips of Red Springs, Gerald Kincaid of Fayetteville, Billy Richards of Bennettsville and Crystal Locklear of Pembroke — all went in the same direction … God is love.

— One person — Jerry Dial, a project engineer for Chavis Inc. in Maxton, also needed just three words … God is holy.

— And finally, one person — Stephen Dickens of Laurinburg — needed and extra day and 14 words to describe what God was to him … God is both mysterious and accessible, both loving and powerful, both fearful and forgiving.

OK, so I wanted more. After all, inquiring minds want to know — that would be you.

So I went back to Google, that all-knowing portion of our computers that can answer just as much as Alexa and Siri can.

Here’s what I found: “In monotheistic thought, God is conceived of as the supreme being, creator deity, and principal object of faith. God is usually conceived as being omnipotent (all-powerful), omniscient (all-knowing), omnipresent (all-present) and as having an eternal and necessary existence.”

Christians, whether superficial or devout, probably could have told me that, but it’s more than one sentence.

I guess I am slowly getting over my vexation with the less-than-creative responses I received — but class, I will still have to give this homework assignment an overall C+. Be alert for your next assignment, coming soon.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]