Let’s all step up for the children

Y’all have given before, in abundance; when we’ve asked, you’ve responded, in spades; and when a need has been pointed out, this county meets it, in excess.

We’re asking again.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and there can be no greater effort than to be part of something that benefits youngsters who are battling a cruel disease.

In the Bible, Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

Those words have sparked The Laurinburg Exchange staff to create a month-long community collection drive to benefit children throughout the region who are fighting cancer.

Items being sought, among others, include fuzzy socks with grippers, children’s reading books, game and puzzle books, flannel bed sheets and toboggans. You might think of other items, and we’d be happy to accept them.

Scotland County, this is an important community collection drive. This one is all about the children. During these difficult, challenging and painful times, they are battling a deadly intruder that knows no grace. But you can help to ease the difficulty, challenge and pain for these youngsters.

There are statistics available that claim 99 children will lose their battle with cancer in September alone. Let that number sink in for a moment. Ninety-nine.

Scotland County knows the story of at least one dear child who lost her life to cancer at the age of 7 after a tremendous battle — a life that touched hundreds and thousands of people throughout the county and region through her dedication to Relay For Life, the keychains she laboriously created and, more importantly, her huge heart for others.

Madison Fedak is no longer with us in person, but her spirit and caring about others’ lives on through the Live Like Madison organization, which will be assisting The Exchange with distributing the items you donate.

Those who bring a contribution to The Exchange office, regardless of what is donated, will receive a commemorative sticker to thank them for caring. It’s a small token for a huge, heartfelt act.

Contributions to the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month community drive can be made weekdays at the newspaper office, located at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg (The Oaks professional building), 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We hope to see you soon.

