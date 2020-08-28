Wrestling with a tough question

My Father.

Those are two very powerful words, especially when they are applied to a question I pondered earlier this week.

On my way to work, I was alerted to a discussion on KLOVE, a contemporary Christian radio station that has been my go-to every single morning for the past several years. You should try it … take the station’s 30-day challenge.

But on this particular morning, the discussion centered around a question: “How would you describe God, in just one sentence?”

Give that one a try.

Honestly, I spent that next two days contemplating the question. It led me to a number of nouns and adjectives that, when strung together, produced a sentence no journalism professor or Miss Meg from WLNC would allow to see the light of day.

At one point, I nearly gave up. It seemed too daunting. The answer is too complicated. A solution seemed unreachable.

That’s when He must have finally stepped in.

I realized just how difficult I was making it. Describing God isn’t the problem. I was the problem — which seems to be the case in most instances when the two of us, God and I, are concerned.

Suddenly, the “doping out” process became easier. It was just a case of simplifying the whole thing. Sure, there are still innumerable nouns and adjectives we can use to describe what we think God is, but I took it one step further.

What exactly is it that describes all those nouns and adjectives?

My Father.

That’s really enough.

My dad passed away back on July 1, 2004. The hole it left was enormous. Still is, even 16 years later. Memories help. Wearing his old Bertram Oatmeal Festival shirt on his birthday helps. The sudden feeling that he is in the room or guiding me in certain situations is both eerie and helpful.

But along the way, it was pointed out to me that my father — my heavenly Father — is always there. And not only is my dad with Him, but any advice I feel my dad is giving me comes directly from his Father and mine.

OK, so let me get out from behind this imaginary pulpit and ask you again: how would you describe God in just one sentence?

It’s not easy.

Since we seem to Google everything these days, I asked Google to tell me who God is. Here’s what I found from www.christianity.com: Everything about who God is stretched not only across the 100 billion light-years of this universe, but also stretches far beyond this universe to God’s throne in heaven. Among many other biblical and theological words, five stand out — sovereignty, providence, holiness, love and plans. All five words are multiplied by eternity and infinity. So, “Who is God?”

Well, that’s what I want to know from you readers.

It would be interesting to see what you come up with, so I will ask that when you decide on your sentence … send it to me at the email below. But there are some restrictions … no run-on sentences (I know what those are); no more than 20 words in your sentence (a former editor’s definition of a maximum sentence length); and your sentence must have at least two words (if the Bible can have a two-word sentence — Jesus wept — then that should be a minimum).

Oh. one more restriction. My Father is already taken.

So there it is. I’ll give you some time, but if you can get your sentence to me by the end of the day on Monday, I just might include it in my next column.

Good luck.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]