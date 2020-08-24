Politics is hurting us all during pandemic; a vote for Biden/Harris

I was shocked when UNC opened the old-fashioned way this semester. Didn’t the administration know students would gather unmasked as usual? It took nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 spread on campus for the university to rush back to online learning with no lead time for training or planning. The saddest part is that the spike was caused by unwise and preventable behavior. Other area colleges and universities have also opened directly, and we expect to see the same disaster repeated over and over.

Whether it’s public or private schools for children, high schools, community colleges, or universities, our primary concern must be the safety of our students, faculty and staff, their families and communities. No, online learning isn’t ideal. As a former professor at UNCP, I can testify that the most effective way to teach and learn is face-to-face contact. But our students all deserve a safe return to school, not to be asked to risk their lives to get an education. I applaud the Scotland County Board of Education and the Superintendent for their wise decision to hold all classes remotely.

Other countries learned their lessons much more quickly, controlled the virus’s spread, and can offer students on-site education. Meanwhile, estimates say the U.S. Covid-19 death toll may reach 200,000 by Labor Day, and our economy is in tatters with no end in sight. So here’s the larger question. Why is the U.S. lagging so far behind the rest of the world in controlling the pandemic? Because since it began, public health has been held hostage to politics, that’s why. From the beginning, our President and administration have been irresponsible: slow to act, feeding us inconsistent, false messages, ignoring their own experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, and undercutting the scientific data that would have slowed the virus’s spread. Politics is hurting our children; it’s hurting us all.

As soon as my mail-in ballot arrives, I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and against all the politicians who have dragged their feet, remained in a state of denial, and refused help to the people who need it the most (including postal workers). Please join me in voting for change.

Nancy Barrineau

Scotland County resident and retired UNCP professor