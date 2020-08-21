From the trash to the wall

I’ve apparently been taken on as a roommate. Or, in this case, a cellmate.

Earlier this week, I received a lengthy letter from Scotland Correctional Institute written by an inmate who enjoyed the recent column I wrote titled “Jessie and gang pre-empt Yankees.”

I have no intention of identifying this letter writer. He knows who he is. And besides, it’d be like giving a fire alarm puller publicity. I also won’t divulge his crime, which is hideous, for which I hope he calls that cell of his home for a very long time.

According to the man’s letter, he “read the story and it made me laugh a little.” So he cut the column out and, according to the letter, he taped my face on his wall.

I’ve had fans before. There’s a chance I still do. There have even been some pretty, well … let’s just say some have been over the top. I’ve been interrupted at dinner, I’ve been hollered at by someone while at a stoplight, and then there’s the “fan” who recognized me at Walmart and asked me to sign my name on his child’s school notebook.

But I have never, to my knowledge, had my face taped to an inmate’s wall.

It would have seemed that this information would have been at the forefront of this letter, but it wasn’t. In fact, it wasn’t until page three that it was revealed — so perhaps he doesn’t see taping my mug to his wall as a big deal.

The two pages that preceded this news, I’m sure you will agree, should have immediately given me a clue as to this gentleman’s, ummm … mental makeup.

The information provided could be described as interesting if it were not for where this man calls home. Still, it’s worth mentioning.

According to this man, whom I might be humorously correct in referring to as Nostradamus Jr., he wrote to then-President Obama in 2015 to warn him of an epidemic coming to the world.

“I explained I had a vision that God of the heavens (with his own hands), poured the plague in the opening of a hole in the Solar System that protects us from various meteorites that enter our hemisphere,” he wrote.

OK, then.

The man said he never received a response from Obama — and why would he — so he wrote to President Trump this year to advise it would be a bad idea to reopen the United States.

“I wrote a briefing and it was used by the president,” he wrote to me.

Adding to the stunning portion of his letter was this: “I was the man who created the Easter 2020 worldwide lockdown. I also created various state to state mandations (sic) …”

So there is some of the puffery. But there is also a future prognostication included.

“Even if a vaccine was to be discovered,” he wrote, “the almighty God will not let it last. He will overturn it. This is a plague of disobedience.”

I realize inmates have far too much time on their hands to think about, mull over, consider and formulate all kinds of ideas and theories. But holy crow!

Honestly, I had to read the letter three times, and each time I found something new. On the third reading, I found this: “I woke up one day (in prison), something told me to look in a trash bag I was about to throw away, as I sorted through it, I seen your face on an article …”

Sigh. So I’ve gone from the trash heap to the cell wall. Can’t figure out which place is worse.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]