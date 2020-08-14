Perhaps BOE should revisit attorney hire

On Monday, the Scotland County Board of Education was able to get acquainted with their new board attorney. Those who care enough about what the school board does to tune into the virtual meeting, only met him from afar.

Let’s be clear, Stephen Rawsen comes to Scotland County from the same law firm — Tharrington Smith LLP — as Eva DuBuisson, whom he replaces and whom served the board for about two years. So … same law firm, different face.

But Rawsen is behind the eight ball right from the beginning. He doesn’t live here, so getting up to speed will need to be done primarily by phone, text, email, Zoom and plenty of reading from his office in Raleigh.

That’s not going to be easy, given all that is going on locally — namely, the virtual learning challenges starting Monday for students, teachers and staff, as well as the consolidation issues that are also on tap for this fall, to name a couple.

Apparently, Tharrington Smith employs something like 16 attorneys who all specialize in education law. And every so often, there is a reshuffling of duties — which is what took place this summer when DuBuisson was reassigned to a larger school district.

We have no doubt Rawsen is a good education attorney. His schooling and qualifications can’t be debated.

But we will go back a couple of years when the school board was deciding between hiring DuBuisson and Brandi Jones Bullock, a homegrown woman who turned out to be the board’s second choice.

We see this reshuffling of attorneys as a detriment to Scotland County Schools. It creates a catch-up period that hampers board business, and the fact that a majority of that catch-up has to be done long distance isn’t optimal.

According to the school board’s contract with Tharrington Smith, the board can request a change of attorneys should they feel the need, but that simply starts the catch-up all over again.

Here’s what we think the school board should do is this: Revisit hiring Bullock as the board’s attorney. She’s qualified. She knows the school district. She knows the issues. And she is local. It’s a hire the board should have made in 2018, but now — depending on the length of the contract with Tharrington Smith — it’s a decision they can reconsider.

