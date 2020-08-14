Young’uns will believe almost anything

My grandson from Upstate New York and I have a special bond. Actually, there used to be two reasons for this. But since I traded in my Jeep, it’s now down to one.

Over the past few years when my daughter has visited, I have made a big deal of feeding the 257 squirrels that patrol our yard looking for nesting material and food. Rather than try to discourage the little critters from hanging around, I have been putting an ear of corn on a squirrel feeder each weekend.

Landon, my grandson, loves to screw that ear of corn onto the feeder, then check it every few minutes. When the corn has been devoured, Landon gets excited and wants to put more out. Instead, I let him fill the bird feeder nearby.

The chain of events was no different earlier this month when my daughter and her children came to visit.

But Landon now has another little memory to carry with him about our squirrels.

Before I reveal that lone reason, allow me to share a story created by my father’s brother when I was slightly older than Landon. It took place during a drive through the mountains in Western New York with my uncle’s family.

As we twisted our way up and around the mountain, my uncle pointed out a sign that read, “Watch For Falling Rock.” He quickly told us the reason for that sign.

“The government has been searching for an Indian and wants us to be on the lookout for him,” he explained. “His name is Falling Rock.”

For the rest of that trip, and during many others, I was on constant alert looking for Falling Rock. It was years later that I realized my uncle had been pulling my leg.

Back to my grandson …

On one of the last nights my daughter was going to be with us, we planned a dinner of pork loin. My wife put two loins in the crock pot when she left for work in the morning so it would be ready that evening.

I’m not a fan of this method. It’s easy, but I’d prefer to grill it.

Be that as it may, we had a platter of pork loin that evening, and Landon devoured it. When he asked for more, he added, “What is this?”

The door was opened, and I jumped in.

“You liked it?” I asked.

“Yes,” he exclaimed.

“Well, do you remember feeding the squirrels out in the yard?”

“Uh-huh.”

“That’s why we do it, so they get good and fat — and taste good.”

Landon looked at me with staring-contest eyes. Not a single blink.

So I went further.

“You’re eating squirrel.”

He answered with a simple “OK” and went back to eating the pork loin. That’s hook, line and sinker.

Of course, the others at the table were discreetly chuckling, but nobody tried to set things right.

We all forgot about this as the day of their return trip home approached — until Landon announced to his father that he had eaten squirrel, and liked it.

Ooops. The lie lives one.

A few days after my daughter and the grandchildren were back home, Ashley texted me that Landon had woke up one morning and told her he had dreamed about eating squirrel.

Double ooops. The lie grows.

My daughter says I need to fix this, but I feel sure grandparents around the world understand the one thing that keeps them enjoying their grandchildren the most: We can give them back to their parents to deal with the ripple effects of their visit with us.

I never intended for this to last so long, but I just couldn’t bring myself to tell him I was just kidding.

Maybe someday, when Falling Rock is found.

