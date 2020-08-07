The county’s reputation is now stained

It’s been a week since information was made public that the snafu surrounding Scotland County’s two-time loss of a $575,000 state grant is directly connected to Economic Development Director Mark Ward.

Since then, both the county’s Board of Commissioners and Economic Development Commission have met, and nary a word has been uttered publicly on the situation — which should say one thing very clearly to the residents of Scotland County: the good ol’ boy network remains alive and well, to the detriment of residents.

The reluctance of both boards to address Ward’s well-documented attempts to deceive the N.C. Department of Commerce concerning the dates when work was begun on projects at Edwards Wood Products — for a water tower, then a railroad spur — are stunning.

Even worse, Ward tried to throw grant writer Emily Miller under the bus by claiming the first grant was lost because of errors made in the paperwork. That’s beyond deceptive; it’s abhorrent.

A majority of county commissioners have supported Ward throughout this mess, all seemingly surprised that the issue hasn’t simply gone away — Ward even said so in an email. It shouldn’t go away. In fact, we hope it continues to resonate right through election day on Nov. 3. County Chairman Bob Davis, who claimed a statement would come, then reneged, is already a lame duck; Commissioner Whit Gibson is up for re-election against Bo Frizzell; and Commissioner John Alford has already reclaimed his seat. Commissioner Carol McCall’s seat isn’t up for renewal … yet.

Each of those sitting commissioners have supported Ward to one degree or another. Each should be replaced.

Ward has already worn out his welcome with the Department of Commerce on future grants, and the county now has a black eye with the agency. For his part, Ward has resisted saying anything about his emails that make him guilty of deception and unethical behavior, claiming that a response could harm the county’s hopes that the state will find a way to wave off the $575,000 the county now must pay over the next five years.

Though his words to The Laurinburg Exchange recently support a theory that perhaps there are others who share the blame, Ward won’t go into detail in any direction. So he is left to fall on the sword.

That sword, in our mind, could and probably should include either a resignation or termination. Regardless of who else may be involved in the loss of more than one-half a million dollars of taxpayer money, as well as how well Ward has done for Scotland County in the past, his and the county’s business practices and professionalism moving forward are now severely stained.

What HAS happened over the past week is that County Manager Kevin Patterson has all but cut off communication with Miller, which she said this week is “very unusual” since she has been working on other projects with the county. If such is the case, shame on the county for basically shooting the messenger and not addressing the real root of the problem.

On Aug. 20, the Rural Infrastructure Authority and N.C. Department of Commerce will meet to decide if Scotland County’s $575,000 debt will be waived off. This is a difficult decision because waiving the payment only lets Ward and the county board off the hook with hardly more than a stern look; not waiving the payment means county taxpayers must foot the bill.

Either way, the residents lose.

