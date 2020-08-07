Jessie and gang pre-empt Yankees

I met a group of people recently. It wasn’t something I planned or even wanted, but it was a meeting nonetheless.

But I’m already getting ahead of myself.

Back on July 24, my youngest daughter and her two children made the drive from Binghamton, N.Y., to Lumberton for a week-long visit. There were numerous things on the agenda long before the turned their vehicle south down Interstate 81.

Among those things was a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to ride the SkyWheel.

Another was a trip to Carolina Beach for sun, sand and surf.

Both excursions were successes, though we all just about had to bath in Aloe when we returned home. And five days later, peeling skin was the order of the day.

In between the beach trips and the peeling parties, we had an evening full of “Mother Nature’s crying.” At least that’s what my 6-year-old grandson called it. His 13-year-old sister, however, was ecstatic to see the rain. Why?

The evening had been planned with a cookout. Obviously, that had to be brought inside — which meant entertaining the two children was left up to the television.

I had every intention of fulfilling my duties of cooking the burgers and then escaping to the living room to catch an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” before the Yankees game came on.

Visiting grandchildren have an uncanny way of changing your well-thought-out plans.

All over the TV was a show called “Jessie.” That’s 55 inches of, well … intellectually challenged programming.

For those of you with grandchildren or even young children, you probably know the premise of the show well. For those who have no idea what I’m talking about, here is a snapshot of the show from the totally believable (sarcasm) site, Wikipedia:

“The series follows Jessie Prescott (Debby Ryan), a young woman from a small town with big dreams who, rebelling against her strict father, decides to leave the military base in Texas where she grew up and moves to New York City. She accepts a job as a nanny and moves into a multimillion-dollar penthouse on the Upper West Side with the wealthy Ross family which includes jet-setting parents Morgan and Christina Ross and their four rambunctious children: Emma, Luke, Ravi, and Zuri, along with the family pet, Mr. Kipling, a seven-foot Asian water monitor lizard, that was later revealed to be a female. With a whole new world of experiences open to her, Jessie embarks on new adventures in the big city as she grows to rely on the love and support of the children in her care. Assisting her are Bertram (Kevin Chamberlin), the family’s lazy and sarcastic butler, and Tony (Chris Galya), the building’s 20-year-old doorman.”

Now, if it were left to me to describe the show, it would be this way: If “The Prince of Belair” and “Saved by the Bell” had a baby, it would be “Jessie.”

So for the next two hours that evening, as we munched on burgers, chips and fruit salad, we watched the antics of Jessie and the gang. I will say, Mr. Kipling and Bertram are a trip. Not mentioned above are those like Stuart Woo and Morgan Ross, among others.

It really became too much to keep up with, and my grandchildren spent most of the two hours giving me all the backstories. My face, filled with sheer boredom and pain, should have immediately told them I couldn’t care less. But their little faces were just bursting with sheer joy and catsup.

Finally, the torture ended and I was allowed to put on some “adult television” — by which I mean Yankees baseball, of which I’d missed four entire innings. A grumble exited my lips … by accident.

The grandchildren immediately left the room.

I win. So did the Yankees.

