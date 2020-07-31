County will be faced with a tough one on Monday

Some residents are calling it a war zone. They might be right, or not.

On Monday, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss a zoning ordinance amendment that could change regulations that oversee how tactical training facilities are allowed to locate within the county.

Such a change could and probably would have a direct impact on some residents and neighborhoods.

As one set of residents chimed in with an email to The Laurinburg Exchange: “This means that these training facilities could be built next to schools, churches, daycare centers and hospitals without anyone being able to say a word. Not only will such facilities cause significant negative quality of life impacts through noise from explosions from grenade simulators and automatic weapons fire in simulated firefights, they could also potentially harm the environment.”

These folks plan to attend Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners, as will we. They will obviously oppose such a change to the zoning ordinance.

We will see exactly what the change request entails when it is presented to the Board of Commissioners, then listen to what the board’s reaction will be before we agree or oppose.

But on the surface, we can understand how these residents feel about the potential for a zoning change that could put military training exercises in or close to their homes, schools, etc. The amendement states these training facilities must be 300 feet from any residence. That’s not far.

This is certainly not a NIMBY situation. Far too often, folks will agree with the importance of something that needs to be brought to0 their community but quickly follow that up with “not in my back yard.”

Still on the surface, we don’t think military training has any place withing residential areas or anywhere close to things like downtowns, hospitals, schools, churches or the like. Rather, such activity belongs in rural settings where there is a lesser chance for something to go wrong.

If the proposed amendment is presented as currently drafted, and we are sure that it will be, we hope our county commissioners will give it careful thought, word by word. And if they approve the amendment, they will need to be ready and willing to defend their decision.

