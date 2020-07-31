Who is that masked person?

The police department issued the following statement: “The public is notified to be on the lookout for a man (or woman), age unknown, race unknown, who we suspect was in a local department store walking suspiciously in broad daylight recently. The suspect was unable to be identified since he or she was wearing a mask covering most of his or her face, but he or she is between 3 feet and 7 feet tall, weighing between 44 and 257 pounds. If seen, do not approach this man (or woman). He or she could be dangerous, threatening looking or contagious. Instead, call 800-627-5464 (MASKING).”

***

Using that description, or even one close to it, there are hundreds, perhaps millions, of those out there who could be suspects. Almost everyone almost everywhere is wearing a mask of some sort.

This has to be a delight for real criminals.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, people have slowly begun donning masks. Whether they barely cover their mouth and nose or completely shield nose, mouth and neck, about the only way to truly identify someone is by their eyes.

Good luck.

A recent trip around Lowe’s caused me to receive comments from two people in separate aisles, each one a bit miffed that I had not recognized them and said hello. How they recognized me, I have no idea.

So I’ve begun looking closely at eyes and body types, hoping that the two can be entered into an equation that will result in the correct identification.

It doesn’t.

As I strolled through Walmart the other day, I thought I had someone pegged without a doubt. So I approached them and said, “Hey there, John.”

It wasn’t John.

Well, it might have been, but it wasn’t the John I thought it was. His eyes immediately told me to go away.

So now I have a new method for identifying people I’m supposed to know. I focus on the mask itself. I’ve become fairly confident on the types and designs of the masks people I know are wearing — most have those masks that perfectly adhere to their personalities and fanaticism. A woman who sells “31” has a “31” design with the number on it; a fellow Yankees fan has the baseball team’s logo or a large baseball on the mask; a firefighter buddy has a mask full of flames; and a Jeep driver has the front grill of a Jeep on his mask.

Easy, right?

Maybe. The firefighter friend suddenly changed to a mask that has a personalized firefighter’s helmet on it. Gotta change my Rolodex now. It’s a lot to keep up with, I tell you.

So here’s my point: With people everywhere wearing all kinds of masks, thank you coronavirus, it’s nearly impossible to recognize a good friend in public. So how in the world could anyone possibly be expected to pick out a suspected criminal? Can’t happen.

Wait, I was just informed that criminals, being the bright bulbs they tend to be, probably aren’t putting together the fact that they could easily blend in AND assist in protecting their fellow residents from the coronavirus by wearing a mask. Whew, that makes it easier.

Don’t show this to any criminals.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]