Partnership would be good to see

I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School is a gem awaiting its next life, let’s start with that.

Now that the county is far enough removed from the controversies surrounding the merging of I. Ellis Johnson with South Scotland to form the new South Johnson school, it’s time to find ways to move forward and create viable uses for the former school.

During the Laurinburg City Council meeting this week, a majority of time was spent talking about those potential uses. But one clear and important point was brought up: Any project should be a joint effort between the city, Board of Education and county commissioners.

We couldn’t agree more.

It was good to hear that Mayor Jim Willis, Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans and Councilman Don Rainer recently visited I. Ellis Johnson and found it to be in relatively good shape.

That tells us the building is prime for new and creative uses.

Some of the ideas being bandied about include using the former school to house the county’s health department and/or DSS, using the gymnasium for recreational purposes, and using a part of the building for public events.

While Scotland County Schools has ownership of I. Ellis Johnson, the possibility of teaming up with the county and city appears to be the best route to take in order to find uses down the road.

We already know the city is willing. We would agree with Rainer’s suggestion that — among other possibilities — perhaps the county could maintain the facility, the city could pay for employees needed to operate the building and the school board could create public and private uses for the former school.

There is also the question about two dilapidated and condemned buildings on the same property, which Mayor Willis stated could be razed by the city.

For now, all of this is only fodder for the school board and county to digest. Whether each decides they want to partner with the city may be a discussion for another day.

But we hope they do.

As Mayor Willis said on Tuesday: “The next big step is the county and school board. I think what they were wanting to hear is what I hear council saying, that we’re willing to partner and explore possibilities.”

There is another potential positive here. Should a partnership be developed, it would be good to see these three entities work together on something that will benefit the entire community.

