RIP Southern Yankee, hello Encore

Back in the late 1980s, I gave my grandparents a microwave, thinking it would make their lives easier.

It didn’t.

They were intimidated by what it did and, despite my instructions, had no idea how to operate it when I wasn’t there. So it just sat on the kitchen counter, unused, for several months. My grandmother continued to boil water on the stove for coffee and my grandfather … well, he rarely entered the kitchen unless it was to fetch his Port wine before dinner.

I have a friend in the area now who, anytime he is asked, will produce his simple flip-phone and proudly exclaim, “this is as technological as I ever want to get.” He has never — ever — read, written or sent a text or email.

It’s always been hard for me to imagine not wanting to be part of the technological advances we have grown so used to — until I recently bought a new car.

I will start this by saying that I drove a manual-shift Jeep Wrangler for 15 years. Pretty basic stuff. The only real plus was that it had air-conditioning. Oh, and a vehicle alarm, which I installed.

But last month I decided that 224,400 miles was enough and it was time to retire the original “Southern Yankee.”

In its place came a Buick Encore. I just fell in love with the smooth ride, easy handling, better gas mileage, easy hop in and out, and the automatic transmission. Chalk all that up to old age. And, of course, I had to put “Southern Yankee II” on it somewhere.

I went into the purchase wanting simple things like a good radio and CD player, low miles and comfortable seats. I got all that, and more.

The “more” is something I’m still discovering.

First, it was seat warmers. Probably won’t ever use that.

Then there’s a sunroof. Might never get opened.

Also, there is OnStar capability. Nope, not necessary … at least after the free trial period.

Plus, keyless entry and remote start. Just spoil me.

There are also a whole lot of buttons on the steering wheel that allows me to do things like change the volume on the radio, set my cruise control and talk on my cell phone. All of this surrounding an area of the steering wheel that still beeps when I press it.

Wait … talk on my cell phone?

My wife walked me through this Bluetooth thingy and explained how much safer it will make me. Then she set it up on my car. We performed a test by having me tell the car to call my wife … and it did. Crazy. The only outside communication I’d mastered in my Jeep was a blue streak of hand signals.

The next day on my way home from work, I called my daughter in Tennessee by simply telling the Encore to call Shannon. It did. I know because she soon said “hello.” After I finished gushing about how cool this was, she told me her vehicle had the same Bluetooth thingy and she’d been using it for years — sometimes to even call me.

I had no idea.

Shannon was happy that I had finally arrived in the 21st century, though 10 years late. Ashley, my daughter in Upstate New York, was somewhat less impressed. Her response to getting a phone call from my car was, “Yeah, that’s cool, Dad.” Kids, sheesh.

Three days later, I was on my way home from work, minding my own business cruising along Interstate 74, when my car rang. That’s right, the car rang. It was unsettling. At first, I thought it was the Buick company calling. But then I noticed on the dashboard screen that it was my wife … except I didn’t know how to answer the call.

On her third call back to me, I took a shot and pressed the telephone icon on my steering wheel — and there she was, talking through my car.

I tell you, technology is amazing. I just wish it would hurry up and create those flying cars we’ve heard about since the days of “The Jetsons.” I want to zip around the region in my airborne “Southern Yankee III” and make voice-activated hands-free phone calls.

