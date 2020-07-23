A review of restraining is in order

Say his name: John Neville.

Neville is a 56-year-old black man who died while in police custody last December.

Last week, five former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office detention officers and a nurse at the county jail were charged with the involuntary manslaughter of the Greensboro resident.

According to the recently-released autopsy report, while in jail on Dec. 2, Neville apparently suffered a seizure and fell out of a top bunk in his cell. Disoriented, he struggled with jailers even as they tried to assist him. He was eventually restrained in a prone position, face down on his stomach with his arms behind his back.

While restrained, Neville asked for help, saying, “I can’t breathe,” “Let me go,” “Help me up” and “Mama.”

At some point, at least one person in the room told Neville, “Come on, buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe.”

But when jailers realized that Neville had indeed stopped breathing, they tried to free him of his handcuffs. The key broke. Jailers tried to use bolt cutters to cut the handcuffs off, but they didn’t work, so they had to get a second pair. Efforts to free Neville from restraint took about nine minutes.

Two days later in Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Neville was declared dead. A CT scan revealed brain damage, apparently from Neville being held prone, which stopped his heart from pumping blood.

The State Bureau of Investigation submitted a report to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough in April, but his office didn’t acknowledge Neville’s death until the Journal asked about him in June.

Which leads to questions, including: Why did it take so long for the sheriff to acknowledge Neville’s death? Why did it take so long to charge the personnel involved?

And most importantly, what could have been done to prevent Neville’s death and how can such deaths be prevented in the future?

Kimbrough has been properly supportive of the former detention officers. “I want to say that good men and women made a bad decision that day and as a result, a good man died,” Kimbrough told the Journal. “And for that, that’s a tragic day and a tragic situation — good people trying to do the right thing.”

Neville’s death did involve an ill-timed cascade of bad luck — a broken handcuff key followed by ineffective bolt cutters — all while struggling with a disoriented prisoner. But the real culprit was the prone position in which he was confined.

Releasing videotape taken during Neville’s restraint could help or harm the jailers’ case, but Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill has declined to make the recording public until after the trial, if then. The News & Observer of Raleigh has petitioned the court to release the videotape, but a judge won’t rule on that petition until near the end of the month.

The public has a right to know what’s on that videotape — especially since the public is footing the bill for it in the first place. If authorities want trust, respect and cooperation from the public, they need to be as transparent as possible.

Authorities who keep information like this under cover sometimes create the perception that they have something to hide. That’s certainly what the protesters who have been demonstrating outside the sheriff’s office think.

That said, a review of procedures — especially restraints — is in order. If anything can be done to prevent a similar incident in the future, something may yet be gained from this tragedy.

