Decision time did not have to be so short for the schools

Waiting on Gov. Roy Cooper to tell North Carolina’s public schools what they could or couldn’t do seemed like a bit of an eternity.

When the news finally came, it hit with a thud. And not because of any political leanings.

On June 8, we got our first glimpse at what COVID-19 school might look like. The frameworks of three plans were shared that day, and Cooper said by July 1 he’d select one to be the minimum. School districts had the option to be more stringent.

Analysis showed that, for the most part, trends were flat-lining through June into July. That means cases, deaths and hospitalizations were happening, but not in alarming numbers or percentages. In fact, hospitalizations went up 43 percent in a month’s time from early June to early July but available ventilators, hospital beds and intensive care unit beds remained virtually unchanged — a mere percentage point’s difference.

Cooper’s decision was a thud because he picked the middle ground, one putting all the responsibility for choice on the districts and really only prevented schools from doing business as usual. That was a given. They can mix and match elements of smaller class sizes, alternate days and even go to full remote learning. It’s their choice.

But why not do that to start with?

At the first of June, there wasn’t realistic hope to have normal class sizes and little to no restrictions six to eight weeks later when plans needed to be cemented — never mind July 1 when Cooper punted.

Make no mistake, the governor didn’t have an easy choice. Kids need to be in school buildings and every effort to get them there needed to be exhausted.

But here’s reality from the fourth-largest rural district in the state which is anchored by what most observers would call two modest or small-size high schools. The 2,400 to 2,800 students transported daily would require about 150 buses when only allowing 24 on board at a time. That’s more than twice the 65-plus that normally run. It’s about 70 they don’t have.

That’s just one reason full K-12 in the building instruction really wasn’t possible.

By choosing to get grades K-4 into the buildings, Bladen County Schools is doing its best to have in-person instruction where arguably needed most. Studies confirm students in classrooms is best.

Another reality the district acknowledges is that not only will students and families make choices, but so too will system employees. Health and safety, transportation, meals, and instruction are vastly impacted by both each family and each worker making decisions.

The coronavirus put a lot of variables into the equation. There could have been more time for the families to figure it out.

— The Bladen Journal