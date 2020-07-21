Tell us about those ‘angels’ in your life

The deadline to submit area “angels” in the community is fast approaching and we encourage more nominations now.

“Angels Among Us’ will celebrate people within the community who do good for goodness sake and The Laurinburg Exchange wants to give them that recognition.

Through Friday, The Exchange will accept nominations from the general public for its “Angels Among Us” magazine which will celebrate those who do good just for the sake of doing good. In the paper and at www.laurinburgexxhange.com there are ads explaining how to submit, whether via snail mail or email. The magazine will feature not just these “angels” but also some of the charitable organizations in the community.

The magazine is scheduled to come out at the end of August, both in between the pages of the newspaper and in digital form. If COVID-19 restrictions allow, The Exchange will host a banquet honoring the “angels.”

“I think the thing that makes it really special for me is these are just everyday people,” said Regional Publisher Brian Bloom. “these are people who do good because somewhere inside them they realize there’s a need and they can fulfill it.”

It can be a willingness to take someone to the doctor’s office in a pinch or picking up meals for someone who’s homebound. Past examples of “angel” submissions have included a woman who donated her hair to cancer patients, a woman who volunteered to give horseback riding lessons to children with special needs, another who served meals to those who had recently lost a loved one, and a pastor who mentored prisoners.

Bloom said that in a previous iteration of the magazine, one of his neighbors who was known as “the cookie lady” was featured. She would show up to people’s houses with a box of cookies simply because she felt people need that from time to time.

“It’s a small thing until it isn’t,” Bloom said. “The ‘angels’ are people that have done things that had world acclaim and sometimes just impact they block they live on. Who’s to say which one’s more important than the other?”

To submit your angel you may look to the ad in each day’s Laurinburg Exchange, go to laurinburgexchange.com and fill out the nomination form online — or simply mail or drop by information to The Laurinburg Exchange, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 29352.