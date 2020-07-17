I couldn’t make this up …

I’ve traveled a little in my time, and there’s always one thing I like to do whenever I get someplace: I look in the phone book to see if there are any Vincents in town.

Strange? Maybe. But I’ve done it in New York, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Delaware, Arizona, West Virginia, Indiana and now North Carolina.

In fact, I even did it when I was in Honduras some years back. Of course, my Vincent is their Vicente — and I found a load of them.

Scotland County, apparently, has no other Vincents at this time, at least as far as The Laurinburg Exchange’s annual “Community Directory” is concerned. Be that as it might be, it’s not the purpose of this.

This true story is …

They say that everyone has a twin — someone who looks very much like you do. But how many people have the same name?

OK, that’s not terribly uncommon, perhaps, but what about this: How many people have the same name AND are from the same hometown?

The number dwindles a bit, right?

Well, let’s try this on for size: How many people have the same name, are from the same hometown AND have moved to the same new town?

Ahhhhh, now we’re exploring interesting territory.

Well, that’s pretty much the story of Sherri Spencer Wells and Cheri Lopez. And as the late Paul Harvey would say, “here’s the rrrrrest of the story …”

After spending the first 15 years of her married life in Portland, Oregon, and Madison, Wisconsin, Sherri and her family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in November 2000. They quickly found a church they liked, where they were soon involved with preparing for a spring picnic.

Sherri managed to get herself appointed to be in charge of name tags, and she thought it would be a good idea for everyone to put the state from which they were born on the name tags.

One woman — whom Sherri noticed was about the same age and had the same, but differently spelled first name — was born in the same state she was: Indiana.

“What part of Indiana were you born in?” Sherri asked Cheri.

“A small town near Evansville,” Cheri told Sherri. “You probably never heard of Rockport.”

“Rockport?!” Sherri exclaimed in Cheri’s general direction. “That’s where I grew up!”

Quite the story, huh?

It doesn’t end there.

It turns out that Sherri and Cheri didn’t know each other as children, but they both attended the same schools and the families were each pretty involved in the community.

Sherri’s father Noel Spencer is a retired United Methodist pastor; Cheri’s brother, Roy Ice, is a United Methodist pastor now serving a church in Evansville.

Noel was the pastor at Cheri’s home church when Roy entered the ministry and was Roy’s supervising pastor.

In addition, Noel baptized two of Sherri’s children and Sherri’s mother Ruth was Roy’s kindergarten teacher back in the mid-1970s.

Before moving to Colorado Springs, Cheri and her husband had lived in Japan, Hawaii and Washington, D.C. — where her husband had been stationed with the U.S. Air Force.

Sherri’s parents now live in Florida and Kentucky. Some years back, they attended the South Indiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in Bloomington and visited several times with Cheri’s father Robert and her brother — who were also attending the conference.

The next day, Sherri called her parents to tell them about the church picnic incident.

At about the same time, Cheri was calling her mother, Judy Ice, to relay the same incident.

“Guess who I just met?” Cheri asked her mom.

“Sherri Spencer?” her mother responded.

Apparently, Robert had stolen his daughter’s thunder by telling his wife that Sherri now lived in Colorado Springs.

What a wonderful story. And if you can track them down, I’m sure the Ices along with Sherri and Cheri will attest to the validity of it.

Now, as far as Vincents in Scotland County … are there any?

