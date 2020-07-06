Market House conversations can be positive

The same day artists began painting “Black lives do matter” and “End racism now” in the no-drive circle around the Market House, the Fayetteville City Council took steps to further distance the city from the historic building.

The council at a special meeting on June 29 voted to remove the image from anything affiliated with the city, including trash and recycling cans, the city flag and official documents. As we wrote recently, we support this move.

We continue to oppose calls by some to destroy the Market House, an idea that has attracted an online petition with 121,000 signatures. The building completed in 1832 is historically significant in local and state history.

But its decades-long status as the symbol for Fayetteville has come to an end. In reality this change happened years ago in the hearts and minds of many city residents. Especially for most of the city’s African-Americans, who say the Market House has never represented them. During the slavery era, it served as the city’s town hall and market place and was one of the sites where enslaved people were sold, typically as part of estate and debt settlements.

Various efforts to remove the Market House as the city symbol have been afoot for some time. In spring of 2016, the Fayetteville City Council voted to remove the city seal, which featured the Market House, from city correspondence and in marketing efforts. The Market House remained on the seal itself, and some official documents still included the seal.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin, who was the District 3 councilman at the time, said back then: “I would prefer to take it off everything.” But he supported what was then a compromise vote to avoid a council split, he said.

Now, at Colvin’s urging, the council’s current efforts go further. Council members on June 29 instructed city staff to come up with a timeline and cost estimate on replacing the seal on city property.

Councilman Johnny Dawkins said at the meeting he supports the move but the city should take a phased approach, adding that the cost to replace the green roll-cart cans that include the logo could be $3.6 million. Colvin agreed the city needed to take a thoughtful approach.

To be clear, cost is one consideration. A local government can never say money is no object. Unlike the federal government, the city must balance its budget.

But we expect the council will not allow cost by itself to stop this change from happening. It is about the community moving forward. It would be a poor way to do so by asking people to continue to rally around a city symbol too many find unacceptable.

Well-intentioned as the council members’ actions may be, they will find that divorcing the city from the Market House will not be easy. A recent TV broadcast illustrates why. On June 23, ABC aired “The Genetic Detective,” which featured an infamous Fayetteville crime case, the Ramsey Street Rapist. In the episode, the producers included a number of flattering scenes of the city. Images of the Market House, with its central location downtown, was a highly visible part of the opening that set the scene. For decades, TV newscasts have used images of the Market House for their short-hand, visual cue to represent Fayetteville.

It will take time and effort, and perhaps a new symbol altogether, to create a new narrative.

That is another area where we think community conversations about the Market House could play a role. Those conversations should be about repurposing or reframing the historic building, this time with a broad cross-section of the community seated at the table. But these conversations can also discuss how to recast the story of Fayetteville in the post-Market House era.

