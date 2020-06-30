Summer is here, but it’s going to be different

Summer is here — just look at the thermometer.

And yes, we feel that’s worth mentioning by way of declaration because this is a summer unlike most any other regardless of which generation produced us. The official moment was late Saturday afternoon, and for those not in tune to what it means beyond hot weather, daylight gets shorter from now until December.

Let’s hope our tempers fare much better.

Tensions are thicker than a muggy southeastern North Carolina afternoon before the clouds burst open. Our world is changing before our very eyes. Years from now, it’ll be chronicled alongside many others for a variety of reasons — medical, societal and political right off the top and leading into many other interests such as religion and sports just to name a couple.

Today we take a moment to remind ourselves that there is great beauty in our state, and much to enjoy during this summer. Day trips can be plentiful, but in the summer of the coronavirus, we’re going to have to do advance planning.

Whether the attractions are even open is going to be a first question. Our state’s governor has shuttered a lot of them, places like museums and entertainment venues such as amusement parks. Anything open today is subject to being closed another day, be it because of financial strains or the impact of the pandemic.

And then, if we do venture to other towns, it is going to be wise to remember Gov. Roy Cooper’s mandate that everyone is now expected to wear a face mask or face covering when out in public where social distancing is not possible. That’s something we should all be doing anyway.

Not every attraction is off limits. There are places to go, things to see and do that inherently have social distancing already in place.

A drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, with stops at scenic overlooks, is one of them. We can also go to a number of beaches, and though it may take a bit of walking along the sandy shore, we can find some open space and time for carefree thoughts.

Not wanting to go so far? Can’t say we blame anybody for that. Scotland County is blessed with excellent amenities within less than an hour’s drive.

Summer is here, it’s going to be different, and there’s no need for it to go to waste.

People are going to be talking about this one for years to come. What we make of it, tensions notwithstanding, is up to us.