Willis shows leadership and passion

Horse racing might have the best two minutes in sports, but on WLNC’s Live on Main easily had the best two minutes on radio.

Those who were tuned in Wednesday heard hosts Gary Gallman and Dorothy Tyson talking with Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols III about city matters. Near the end of the show, Tyson posed a question about the perception that the City Council has spent more time talking about unimportant issues like having chickens within the city limits rather than addressing more serious issues like recent violence and shootings.

Nichols began to respond, but Gallman soon interrupted by saying that Mayor Jim Willis was on the phone.

And it was on.

What Willis had to say should have pointed out exactly why he was elected mayor. In a full-hearted, well-stated and powerful statement that was delivered almost without taking a breath, Willis fully riddled any doubts about whether the City Council was heavily involved with supporting efforts to stop the violence.

In part, he said:

“Our City Council completely supports our Chief Darwin ‘Duke’ Williams and the police department and we do everything that he needs and asks us to support him. One of the few items we just passed in this budget were the tsunami cameras and police cruisers; and to these issues that are going on, our chief and his officers know who the players are, they know what the situation is, they know the families — and you can’t do much when you can’t get anybody to testify.

“And I take objection to think that somehow discussing stuff in an open public meeting every month that, by the way, the chief does to want to give his hand away and tell what’s going on, but he has our support — he knows it, the officers know it.

“I’m proud of our police department. And to insinuate somehow, that just because … one man or two or three people want to talk about it every month means we’re not doing anything is WRONG.”

There you have it, and Willis could not be more spot on.

In stark contrast to the previous four years, when there was little more than empty words, unfounded finger-pointing and unproven excuses from the mayor’s seat, Willis continues to show how much he cares about the city and prove his leadership qualities.

It’s about time city residents jump on the bandwagon to help solve the city’s ills through positive efforts and support, rather than continually resorting to shameful whining and complaining — as if they somehow could do better.

If folks didn’t realize it before Wednesday, they should know it now … Willis is The Man, and we applaud his passion.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”